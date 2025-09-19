24th Annual Wurst Golf Fest Tees Off on October 20, 2025 – The Whackiest Charity Golf Tournament in Texas

The CJ Group is a trusted CPA firm of CPAs and advisors providing best-in-class Advisory, Audit, Tax and Outsourced Accounting services.

Presented by The CJ Group, with the biggest goal yet — $50,000 to support the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County

Every child deserves to feel safe, and the support we receive from Wurst Golf Fest each year makes an incredible difference in the lives of children who have experienced abuse or neglect.” — Dan Powers, CACCC

FARMERS BRANCH, TX, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grab your clubs, your lederhosen, and get ready for the most fun you can have in golf shoes — because the Wurst charity golf tournament is back and bigger than ever!

The 24th Annual Wurst Golf Fest, presented by The CJ Group, is set for Monday, October 20, 2025, at Brookhaven Country Club in Farmers Branch.

This isn’t your typical golf tournament. Think bratwurst-fueled camaraderie, Bavarian music on the fairways, and more sausage puns than you can shake a 9-iron at — all while raising critical funds for the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County (CACCC).

• Registration opens at 10:00 a.m.

• Shotgun start at 12:00 noon

• Location: Brookhaven Country Club, 3333 Golfing Green Dr., Farmers Branch, TX 75234

"Every child deserves to feel safe, and the support we receive from Wurst Golf Fest each year makes an incredible difference in the lives of children who have experienced abuse or neglect," said Dan Powers, Chief Executive Officer of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County. "Because of The CJ Group’s commitment and the generosity of sponsors and players, children in our community find hope, healing, and justice. We are so grateful for this partnership that brings joy to the golf course and lasting change to young lives."

Now in its 24th year, Wurst Golf Fest brings together executives, business leaders, and community champions for a golf experience that’s equal parts fun and philanthropy. Past sponsors have included local legends, big-hearted businesses, and brands that know the value of being seen where the community gathers.

"For us, Wurst Golf Fest is the perfect blend of fun and purpose," said Scott Bates, Managing Partner of The CJ Group. "It’s a tradition that brings our community together in unforgettable ways, and this year we’re setting our biggest goal yet — to raise more than $50,000 for the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County. Year after year, we’re humbled by the laughter, generosity, and impact this event creates."

Sponsorship & Player Opportunities

Sponsorships and player registrations are now open. Whether you’re looking for premium brand visibility, networking with community leaders, or simply the best excuse all year to wear suspenders while golfing, Wurst Golf Fest delivers.

For sponsorship opportunities, team entries, or individual player registration, visit www.wurstgolffest.com or contact Becky Shull at 972.202.8047.

About Wurst Golf Fest

Hosted by The CJ Group, Wurst Golf Fest is a one-of-a-kind charity golf tournament that blends Bavarian fun with serious fundraising. From bratwurst and beer to lederhosen and live Bavarian tunes, it’s the most fun you’ll ever have doing something this important.

About The CJ Group

With offices in Frisco and Fort Worth, Texas, The CJ Group is a community-minded accounting and advisory firm that believes both impact and income should measure business success. Wurst Golf Fest is the firm’s flagship giveback event.

About Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County

For over 30 years, the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County has provided a safe place where children victimized by abuse or neglect find hope, healing, and justice. Each year, CACCC serves thousands of children through forensic interviews, family advocacy, counseling, medical exams, and coordinated investigations with law enforcement and CPS.

