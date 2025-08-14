Agility Insurance Services to Partner with Americo Insurance Solutions

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility Insurance Services, a leading Field Marketing Organization (FMO) and General Agency for health and life insurance, has announced its partnership with Americo Insurance Solutions.

Based in Kansas City, Missouri, Americo is a leading provider of life insurance and annuity products, serving clients for over 75 years since its founding in 1946. As part of Americo Life, Inc., a privately held holding company, Americo is one of the largest independent insurance companies in the United States, distributing policies through a network of approximately 13,000 independent agents to nearly 800,000 policyholders.

In making the announcement, Agility Insurance Services said the partnership with Americo is another reflection of its desire to add to its stable of valuable products and services for agents and brokers.

“We are excited to team with yet another proven partner that delivers strong products and support for our agents,” said Steve McLaughlin, President of Agility Insurance Services. “Americo has a long and rich history of serving both agents and customers, and we are thrilled about making this announcement.”

Americo provides flexible term life and universal life insurance policies tailored to meet diverse needs, such as covering funeral expenses, mortgage protection, or long-term family financial security. The company also offers specialized products like LoanMatch Protector, a unique life insurance solution for loan protection.

Agility Insurance Services is an agency focused on equipping health insurance agents with all the tools they need to make health insurance available to anyone who might need it, whether you are an individual or a small business owner. Our sales team, specializing in health insurance marketing and contracting, provides ample resources to our agents, ensuring their ability to best serve consumers. Whether they are assisting an individual or a small business owner, Agility agents do their best to serve those seeking better coverage.

For health insurance agents who would like to get contracted to sell Americo, visit Agility online at www.enrollinsurance.com/life-contracting

