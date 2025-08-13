Overture.Law Launches Local Counsel and Co-Counsel Matching

Overture makes it easy to find Local Counsel and Co-Counsel throughout the country.

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Overture.Law , the #1 lawyer-to-lawyer referral network for small law firms, has launched Local Counsel and Co-Counsel searching and matching. Now, it's easier than ever to find Local Counsel and Co-Counsel in all 50 states. This new feature sits alongside the company's award-winning lawyer-to-lawyer referral service.For a limited time, all Overture members can use the platform to post Local Counsel and Co-Counsel listings, and to respond to these opportunities, for free.“If you've ever tried to find local counsel for a litigation matter, or co-counsel for a transactional matter, you know it's extremely difficult," said Curt Brown, Co-founder and Chief Legal Officer at Overture. "Now, attorneys can find the exact match for their needs by leveraging Overture's network of 6,000 pre-vetted and pre-screened attorneys, instead of searching through hundreds of profiles.“Clients value a lawyer with great connections, one who can make a trusted referral when the lawyer can't help directly," said Brian Liu, Esq., Co-founder and Chairman of Overture. "Overture empowers solo and small firm attorneys to expand their personal networks, at a time when the need to maintain client relationships has never been more important.”"Our mission has always been to empower solo and small firm attorneys, and to connect them with like-minded peers. Independent attorneys are at the forefront of delivering access to justice, and we're inspired to build technology and services that help independent attorneys achieve their goals,” shared Arya Firoozmand, Esq., Co-founder and CEO of Overture.About OvertureOverture is the nation’s largest lawyer-to-lawyer referral network for small law firms. Winner of the Vendor of the Year Award for 2024 by the California Lawyers Association, Overture is used by thousands of attorneys nationwide to empower their practice. Discover more at Overture.Law.

