Overture.law Wins Vendor of the Year Award From the California Lawyers Association

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Overture.law , the #1 attorney-to-attorney referral platform trusted by over 4,000 solo and small firm attorneys, has been honored with the prestigious Vendor of the Year Award for 2024 by the California Lawyers Association's Law Practice Management & Technology Committee.“We are deeply honored to be named Vendor of the Year by the California Lawyers Association,” said Arya Firoozmand, CEO and Co-founder of Overture. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the trust placed in us by the 4,000+ attorneys who rely on our referral platform to take on new clients and to more fully serve their existing clients.”“Our mission has always been to empower solo and small firm attorneys, and to connect them with like-minded peers. Independent attorneys are at the forefront of delivering access to justice. This award inspires us to continue building technology and services that help independent attorneys achieve their goals,” Firoozmand added.In addition to Overture’s recognition, Arya Firoozmand was named Attorney of the Year – Technology for 2024 by the same committee, who commended his exceptional contributions to the legal field.”Building Overture has been a collaborative effort, not just within our team but also with the thousands of attorneys who have shared their input,” said Firoozmand. “It’s inspiring to see how Overture’s referral platform is connecting attorneys from all parts of the country, in all areas of expertise, with the shared purpose of expanding client relationships.”About Overture:Overture is the nation's #1 attorney-to-attorney referral platform. Recognized as a Power Partner by Inc. and featured in Above the Law, ALM's Law.com, and over 27 State Bar Association and law society websites, Overture is used by 4,000+ solo and small firm attorneys nationwide to exchange referrals and grow their practices.Discover more at Overture.law.

