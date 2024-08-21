L&F Brown PC Launches Pioneering Legal Tech Practice Group

Logo

Groundbreaking initiative marks the first dedicated Legal Tech practice group at any law firm in the United States.

GLENDALE, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- L&F Brown PC, a leading law firm known for its innovative approach to legal services, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Legal Tech practice group. This initiative marks the first dedicated Legal Tech practice group at any law firm in the United States.The new practice group will be spearheaded by a team of distinguished leaders in legal technology:• Brian Liu, Founder and former CEO of LegalZoom; a visionary in the field of legal technology, and Principal of L&F Brown.• Ken Friedman, former General Counsel of a portfolio of family law Legal Tech companies and VP of LegalZoom, bringing extensive experience in regulatory compliance, government relations, consumer protection, UPL-compliant marketing practices, and litigation.• Chas Rampenthal, former General Counsel and VP of Product Development at LegalZoom, renowned for his expertise in building legally compliant Legal Tech products, unauthorized practice of law (UPL) avoidance, and attorney advertising rules.• Curt Brown, head of L&F Brown and Professor of Legal Ethics, whose leadership and deep understanding of fee splitting and data privacy rules will guide this innovative venture."The establishment of our Legal Tech practice group signifies a transformative step for the legal industry," said Curt Brown. "Our team is uniquely positioned to lead the way in leveraging technology to enhance legal services, improve access to justice, and drive efficiency in legal processes."Legal technology, or Legal Tech, is poised to revolutionize the world of law. The integration of artificial intelligence and advanced digital solutions is set to disrupt traditional legal practices significantly. AI-powered tools can streamline legal research, contract drafting, and case management, making legal services more efficient and accessible. The surge in Legal Tech startups, with the number of new ventures up by 100% compared to last year, underscores the rapid pace of innovation in this sector.“Our legal technology practice is not just an enhancement; it's a game-changer," said Ken Friedman. “With our combined experience at multiple Legal Tech companies, from founding to successful exits, there’s no better team to support this rapidly growing market.”“We’ve experienced first-hand the challenges companies face when breaking into the traditionally conservative legal market and we’re uniquely positioned to help our clients navigate these challenges,” said Brian Liu. "We are on the brink of a new era where AI and technology will democratize legal services, making them more affordable and accessible to everyone."“The needs of Legal Tech companies are unique,” said Chas Rampenthal. “LegalTech companies need the right legal expertise to reach more consumers and take the practice of law out of the past and into the future. I’m excited to be part of this transformative team.”About L&F Brown PCL&F Brown PC is a forward-thinking law firm dedicated to providing top-tier legal services across Legal Tech, Fintech and other modern businesses. With a focus on innovation, the firm's commitment to embracing technology reflects its dedication to delivering exceptional value and service to clients.

