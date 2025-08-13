DHS Center for Countering Human Trafficking Releases Fiscal Year 2024 Annual Report

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the Center for Countering Human Trafficking (CCHT) Annual Report today, outlining the Department’s achievements in combating human trafficking during fiscal year 2024.

As a global leader in the fight against human trafficking, DHS works to end sex trafficking and forced labor through a wide range of efforts including victim identification and assistance, criminal investigations, civil enforcement actions, intelligence and analysis, training and external outreach.

In FY 2024, DHS agencies assisted more than 800 human trafficking victims; granted protections to more than 24,000 victims and their family members; and made more than 2,500 trafficking-related arrests. DHS personnel supported 914 human trafficking-related indictments and 405 convictions, and trained thousands of DHS employees, law enforcement, and private-sector personnel in recognizing and reporting suspected cases of human trafficking.

“The CCHT Annual Report represents far more than the accomplishments of each DHS Component,” said CCHT Director James C. Harris. “This report reflects the continuous commitment of DHS as a whole, and our ongoing collaboration with partners to advance counter-human trafficking law enforcement operations, protect victims and enhance prevention efforts through training and outreach.”

Homeland Security Investigations initiated 1,686 criminal investigations related to sex trafficking and forced labor, leading to 2,545 arrests. The HSI-led CCHT also supported 246 HSI investigations of sex trafficking and forced labor through funding, intelligence, and subject matter expertise.

The Blue Campaign, part of the CCHT, conducted 170 trainings on the indicators of human trafficking and how to report suspected cases, reaching more than 23,000 individuals, and more than 280,000 individuals were trained through Blue Lightning Initiative partnerships. Online Blue Campaign resources received more than 3.7 million clicks, and the Blue Campaign shipped more than 2.2 million pieces of outreach materials to requestors across the United States.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection continued to enforce the prohibition on the importation of goods made with forced labor throughout the year. In FY 2024, CBP stopped 231 shipments with a value of more than 12 million dollars based on Withhold Release Orders.

The U.S. Secret Service increased the size of its Childhood Smart Ambassador program in FY 2024, bringing the total to 275 Ambassadors. USSS Ambassadors are trained to educate and bring awareness to children and adults on personal and internet safety, including topics related to the prevention of child sex trafficking. Ambassadors made 1,108 presentations during FY 2024, reaching more than 81,000 stakeholders — an increase of 84% over FY 2023.