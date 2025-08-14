Submit Release
Branded Hospitality Expands B-Works: The Only Co-Working Space Built for Foodservice & Hospitality Innovation

B-Works, a one-of-a-kind co-working space created exclusively for foodservice, hospitality technology, and innovation companies expands membership

B-Works was designed to give hospitality tech and innovation companies a home where collisions turn into collaborations.”
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Branded Hospitality announced today the membership expansion of B-Works, its one-of-a-kind co-working space created exclusively for foodservice, hospitality technology, and innovation companies. This next chapter opens the door for a select group of new members to join an unmatched ecosystem where industry leaders, disruptors, and innovators connect under one roof.

Located at 235 Park Avenue South in the heart of Manhattan’s Union Square, B-Works is far more than a shared office—it’s an incubator for collaboration, a launchpad for breakthrough ideas, and a front-row seat to the future of hospitality. Current members include Big Chicken, Lavit, Craveworthy Brands, Gregory’s Coffee, Toast, Restaurant365, MarginEdge, Chowly, and NBTV Channels—making every coffee break a potential game-changing conversation.

“B-Works was designed to give hospitality tech and innovation companies a home where collisions turn into collaborations,” said Michael Schatzberg, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Branded Hospitality. “These chance encounters simply don’t happen in generic co-working spaces—they happen here because everyone speaks the same industry language.”

Beyond the curated community, B-Works delivers modern perks designed for hospitality professionals, including:
• Built-in podcast studio for on-demand content creation
• Private offices for growing teams
• Communal lounges and conference rooms for spontaneous collaboration
• Wellness room and private phone booths

“Hospitality runs on relationships,” added Jimmy Frischling, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Branded Hospitality. “With this expansion, we’re giving more companies the opportunity to plug into a network that’s already shaping the next generation of industry-defining solutions.”

With B-Desk and B-Pass membership options, B-Works offers flexibility without sacrificing community—every member is hand-selected to ensure alignment with a shared mission: building the future of hospitality.

Availability is limited—and intentionally so. Branded Hospitality is welcoming only those companies ready to collaborate, innovate, and grow together.

