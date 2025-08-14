ESOMAR announces finalists for the inaugural ESOMAR Awards

Finalists span global brands, agencies, and innovators, highlighting the most impactful work in research, data, and insights

These entries represent the best of our industry. It is a privilege to recognise the individuals and teams shaping our profession’s future.” — Gabriela Kusters, Head of Marketing and Events at ESOMAR

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESOMAR, the global community for data, research, and insights, has announced the finalists for its 2025 ESOMAR Awards, recognising outstanding contributions in market research, data, and insights across a range of global and regional categories. This inaugural awards program celebrates the work of brands, agencies, academics, and individuals who are redefining the role of insights in business, culture, and society.

This year’s finalists span six continents and include projects that have transformed customer experience, elevated data storytelling, applied artificial intelligence in breakthrough ways, and driven meaningful social change.

“This year’s revamped ESOMAR Awards drew an exceptional number of entries from across the global insights, analytics and marketing community. An outstanding panel of judges from diverse sectors ensured a fair and thoughtful selection process. The quality of submissions was inspiring, with projects showing fresh ideas, meaningful impact and the power of data to make sense of a complex world,” said Gabriela Kusters, Head of Marketing and Events at ESOMAR. “These entries represent the best of our industry: work that uncovers human truths, drives change and raises the bar for excellence. It is a privilege to recognise the individuals and teams shaping our profession’s future.”

Award categories include Best Use of Data, Excellence in AI and Automation, Breakthrough Research Methodology, Best Customer Experience Insight, Best Social Impact Research, and more. Entries were submitted by leading global brands such as Google, Novartis, Coca-Cola, Samsung, and Yahoo, as well as top research firms including Kantar, Ipsos, Verve, C Space, and Human8. Newcomers and emerging innovators are also prominently featured among the shortlisted work.

Finalists were selected through a rigorous evaluation process by an independent panel of industry experts. Winners in each category will be announced at the ESOMAR Awards Ceremony, taking place 30 September 2025 at the Žofín Palace in Prague, during ESOMAR Congress. The ceremony will recognise Gold, Silver, and Bronze awardees in global categories and announce one winner per regional category.

The full list of finalists is available at www.esomar.org/newsroom/2025-esomar-award-finalists.

Attendance to the awards ceremony on 30 September is open to Congress delegates with a valid Awards Ticket. Registration is now available at events.esomar.org/awards-2025-registration.

About ESOMAR

Since 1947, ESOMAR has been the global hub for research, insights, and analytics. Reaching 50,000+ individuals, 750+ companies and 130+ countries, we are a worldwide membership organisation that empowers insights professionals and businesses to unlock their potential on both the global and local stage, fostering connections, collaboration, growth and knowledge. Driven by our core values of inclusivity, caring, innovation and trust, we have led the industry through a rapidly evolving landscape for more than 75 years. We continue our commitment to raising ethical standards, facilitating education, advocating with legislators, sharing best practices, and promoting evidence-based solutions for decision-makers. www.esomar.org

