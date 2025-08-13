West Nile Virus Risk Level in Boston Raised to High

The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) is alerting residents that the Massachusetts Public Health Department raised the risk level for West Nile Virus in Boston to high. The risk level was raised due to ongoing evidence of mosquito samples in Boston carrying the virus. West Nile Virus is carried by mosquitoes and can be spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. There are currently no confirmed human cases of West Nile Virus among Boston residents, but BPHC strongly encourages residents to take steps to protect themselves.

You can reduce your risk of contracting West Nile Virus by using the following strategies to avoid mosquito bites.

People age 50 and older and those who are immunocompromised should adjust outdoor activity to avoid peak mosquito hours (from dusk to dawn).

Empty out and clean bird baths, unused flowerpots, and other vessels containing standing water to prevent mosquitoes from breeding regularly. Flip over unused kiddie pools and dispose of old tires, which are also known to collect rainwater that attracts mosquitoes for breeding.

Clean out gutters and remove any debris or blockages regularly.

Wear long clothing and high socks to keep mosquitoes away from your skin.

Use EPA-approved insect repellents like DEET, oil of lemon eucalyptus, picaridin, or IR3535.

Make sure screens in windows and doors fit properly and do not have any holes.

“The increased risk level for West Nile Virus in Boston is a reminder that protecting yourself and your families from mosquito bites is important,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “Residents should take precautions like using mosquito repellent and avoiding outdoor activities from dusk to dawn. BPHC will continue to monitor the situation closely and ensure that our residents have the information that they need to remain safe.”

Most people who are infected with West Nile Virus do not experience any signs or symptoms of illness. In some cases, however, people will experience a headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, and body aches which can last for a few days or several weeks. In most cases, individuals with mild symptoms recover on their own without needing medical assistance.

People who are older than 50 years of age or immunocompromised are at higher risk of developing severe illness as a result of West Nile Virus infection and may experience high fever and neurologic symptoms, like severe headache, confusion, lack of coordination, and muscle paralysis or weakness. If you or someone you know is experiencing these symptoms, contact a health care provider immediately. More information on WNV and other mosquito-borne illnesses is available on BPHC’s website.