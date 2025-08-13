Ashley Paul’s Hit Radio Feature Returns Tonight at 7 PM EST by Popular Demand

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International EDM and pop sensation Ashley Paul makes a powerful return to radio tonight with a special rebroadcast of her exclusive feature on Wild 95.3 FM Detroit’s Mark Daniels Artist Spotlight series. Originally aired Wednesday, August 6th at 7 PM EST, the segment is back tonight at 7 PM EST due to overwhelming listener demand.The broadcast is syndicated across the full Klubjumpers network, including Rhythm 105.9 FM, Jamz 99.3 FM, Hitz 90.5 FM, and Wild 105.5 FM, reaching fans in Sacramento, Salina, Corpus Christi, and beyond.Hosted by Wild 95.3’s own legendary radio personality Mark Daniels, and in partnership with Dan Mathews, Program Director and General Manager for Klubjumpers, the interview gave listeners an inside look at the unstoppable momentum behind Ashley Paul’s skyrocketing career, along with some of her most personal stories to date.Ashley opened up about her journey, crediting her unwavering faith and family support as the foundation of her success. She recalled signing her first record deal at just 11 years old with Sandcastle Records under the late Andy Bidale, and how her parents drove her to Nashville for studio sessions, radio interviews, and even late-night vinyl stuffing for DJs across the country.Listeners were also treated to a high-energy playlist of Ashley’s biggest hits, including the Klubjumpers remix of “Yo No Sé”, the infectious “Love Light Me Up”, viral sensation “Bingo Baby”, and her latest single “Golden Tickets”—currently holding the #4 spot on the Music Week Pop Chart and #10 on the Music Week Upfront Dance Chart.Ashley also teased new collaborations with Grammy-winning producer Joel Diamond and hit songwriter Lucas Marx, signaling that even bigger releases are just around the corner.From her early start in music to her current chart domination, Ashley Paul continues to inspire with her perseverance, talent, and authenticity—delivering hit after hit while staying true to herself and her fans.Tune in tonight, 7 PM EST to hear the rebroadcast of this unforgettable interview.Want more on Ashley Paul, visti her Instagram, tiktok and/or website now.

