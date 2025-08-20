SplashBI Teams with Polaris Advanced to Strengthen Enterprise Reporting & Analytics Across Saudi Arabia

Polaris Advanced and SplashBI announce strategic partnership

Collaboration delivers advanced analytics to support Saudi Vision 2030 and accelerate enterprise digital transformation.

This partnership is about solving a very real issue, getting the right data to the right people without unnecessary delays or technical barriers.” — Sanjay Naithani, General Manager, MEA, SplashBI

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SplashBI , a global provider of AI-powered enterprise reporting and analytics solutions, has entered a strategic partnership with Polaris Advanced (An Abdullah Foud JV Company), a Saudi-based provider of enterprise technology and digital transformation services.The partnership combines Polaris Advanced's experience in delivering end-to-end digital solutions across the Kingdom with SplashBI’s powerful platform, designed to simplify enterprise reporting and accelerate access to business-critical insights.Saudi enterprises operating in multi-application environments, including Oracle Cloud and E-Business Suite, increasingly prioritize seamless access to actionable insights across departments. Through this collaboration, Polaris Advanced empowers clients with a modern reporting solution that is fast, flexible, and intuitive for business users, helping them make confident, data-driven decisions.“At Polaris Advanced, we believe that successful digital transformation starts with timely, reliable access to data. Through our partnership with SplashBI, we are reinforcing our commitment to empowering Saudi enterprises with the insights they need to make confident, data-driven decisions. This collaboration is a key part of our broader strategy to support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by delivering advanced technology solutions that align with the evolving needs of the market.”— Omar M. Halabi, CEO, Polaris Advanced“Polaris Advanced understands the nuances of digital transformation in Saudi Arabia, particularly in sectors undergoing rapid change,” said Sanjay Naithani, General Manager, MEA at SplashBI. “This partnership is about solving a very real issue, getting the right data to the right people without unnecessary delays or technical barriers.”The partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting enterprise modernization in the region by eliminating reporting friction and putting the power of conversational AI in the hands of decision-makers—enabling them to act with greater speed and confidence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.