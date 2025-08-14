AppleMD Expands Care to Include Hormone Therapy and Guided Weight Management Services

MISSOURI CITY, TX, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AppleMD Medical Services, led by board-certified family physician Dr. Anna Cecilia Tenorio , announces the addition of BioTE® bioidentical hormone therapy and medically guided weight management programs to its range of services. These new offerings are designed to support patients in achieving improved energy, balance, and overall well-being.As a trusted primary care clinic in Missouri City, AppleMD is known for delivering compassionate, patient-centered healthcare. Dr. Tenorio and her team now extend this commitment to include individualized hormone optimization and weight management programs, both rooted in science and tailored to patient needs.BioTEHormone Optimization TherapyBioTEdelivers plant-derived, bioidentical hormones that closely match the body’s natural hormone structure. This approach may help restore balance and address symptoms such as fatigue, mood changes, brain fog, and sleep issues. Customized pellets provide a steady release, minimizing fluctuations associated with other delivery methods.Guided Weight ManagementAppleMD’s weight management plans integrate medical oversight, nutritional guidance, and lifestyle strategies to support healthy, sustainable outcomes. Plans are tailored to each patient’s health profile, with a focus on long-term wellness.“At AppleMD, we believe that health care is not only about addressing illness but also about helping patients reach their fullest potential for wellness,” said Dr. Tenorio. “Our new services are designed to support individuals in feeling more energetic, confident, and in control of their health.”AppleMD Medical Services continues to provide comprehensive primary care, including preventive services, chronic condition management, palliative care, wound care, and mental health support.About AppleMD Medical ServicesAppleMD Medical Services, located in Missouri City, TX, is dedicated to providing high-quality, patient-focused healthcare for all stages of life. Led by Dr. Anna Cecilia Tenorio, the clinic offers a full spectrum of primary care services designed to promote long-term health and well-being.

