Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Awards Presented to 40 Farm Families at the 2025 Iowa State Fair

Prestigious award recognizes farmers who are leaders in conservation and water quality

DES MOINES, Iowa (Aug. 13, 2025) – Gov. Kim Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Chris Cournoyer, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, and Department of Natural Resources Director Kayla Lyon today recognized 40 Iowa farm families with Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Awards at the 2025 Iowa State Fair. The award recognizes farmers and farm families who go above and beyond to take voluntary actions to improve and protect our state’s natural resources, including our soil and water, while serving as leaders within their communities.

These farm families implement practices like cover crops, wetlands, bioreactors, saturated buffers, grass waterways, buffer strips, terraces, no till and many other proven conservation practices that improve water quality, enhance soil health and support the goals of the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy. These worthy recipients recognize that the benefits of conservation practices extend beyond their farms, and their leadership encourages others to adopt similar conservation practices.

"Here in Iowa, we know that agriculture and conservation go hand in hand," said Gov. Reynolds. "Our farmers feed and fuel the world - and they also lead the way in protecting soil, improving our water quality, and adopting innovative practices that will keep our state striving for generations to come."

"Iowa’s farm families continue to be the driving force behind building a lasting culture of conservation within our state. Farmers are voluntarily adopting practices like cover crops, no till, buffer strips, wetlands, bioreactors and many more, and are helping us set conservation adoption records year after year,” said Secretary Naig. “The Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award winners are shining examples of community leaders who are taking action on their own land and inspiring others to do the same. This creates a ripple effect and helps drive conservation progress across Iowa."

"We take great pride in recognizing these leaders in our farming communities throughout our state who put sound conservation practices at the forefront of their operations,” said Director Lyon. “Their conservation practices are leading the change and setting an example for future generations and other farmers."

The winners were chosen by a committee representing conservation and agricultural groups. A total of 861 Iowa farm families have been recognized since the creation of the Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award in 2012.

A list of previous recipients is available on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website. High-resolution photos will be available within one month of the ceremony on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s Flickr page.

The 2025 award recipients, listed alphabetically by county, are:

Ross Havens

Nichols Farms

Adair County

Nick Helland

Helland Farms

Boone County

James and Jenny Adams

Buena Vista County

James Hepp

Hepp Farms

Calhoun County

Ryan Bowman

Ryan and Kelsey Bowman Family

Carroll County

John Black

Cedar County

Jeff Rooney and Karla Rooney

Rooney Farms LLC

Cerro Gordo County

Bruce Husman and Cindy Husman

Husman Farms

Cherokee County

Brent Swart and Steve Swart

Swart Farms

Clay County

Joe Sass

Clayton County

Nathan Goedken

Delaware County

Lillie Beringer Crock

Beringer Family Farms

Dubuque County

Rick Matt and Damien Matt

Varykino, Inc

Fayette County

Doug Alert and Margaret Smith

Ash Grove Farm

Franklin County

Justin Robbins and Lacie Robbins

Robbins Land and Cattle

Greene County

Doug Christiansen

Grundy County

Grant Johnson and Vernon Johnson

Grundy County

Lance Moeller and Jerry Moeller

Grundy County

Michael Murphy and Jason Murphy

Grundy County

Lynn Knutson and Joyce Knutson

Lund Heritage Farm

Hamilton County

Mike and Michelle Coleman

Humboldt County

Chris Lee

Ida County

David Dermody and Travis Dermody

Iowa County

Dirk Van Wyk and Jourdan Van Wyk

Van Wyk Family Farms

Jasper County

Rick Vos

Jasper County

Clinton Mikesell

Keokuk County

Sara Hanson Pearson and Robert Pearson

Prairie Sky Farm

Kossuth County

Bill Benjamin

Lee County

Nathan Nieuwendorp

Emery Creek Inc.

Lyon County

Jerry Kincade and Becky Kincade

Kincade Farmland Trust

Madison County

Jackson Drost and Amanda Drost

Drost Farms

Mahaska County

Tony Brink and Roberta Brink

Marshall County

Mike Deahr

Deer Haven Farms

Muscatine County

Patrick Dipple and Katherine Dipple

Muscatine County

Terry Gleaves

Pottawattamie County

Wesley Henry

Pottawattamie County

Tom and Kaitlin Geake and John and Cathy Geake

Sac County

Taylor Kats and Jessica Kats

Sioux County

James Harrison and Sheri Harrison

Story County

Russell Olson and Hayden Olson

Olson Farms

Worth County