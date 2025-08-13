Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,008 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,436 in the last 365 days.

Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Awards Presented to 40 Farm Families at the 2025 Iowa State Fair

Prestigious award recognizes farmers who are leaders in conservation and water quality

DES MOINES, Iowa (Aug. 13, 2025) – Gov. Kim Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Chris Cournoyer, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, and Department of Natural Resources Director Kayla Lyon today recognized 40 Iowa farm families with Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Awards at the 2025 Iowa State Fair. The award recognizes farmers and farm families who go above and beyond to take voluntary actions to improve and protect our state’s natural resources, including our soil and water, while serving as leaders within their communities.

These farm families implement practices like cover crops, wetlands, bioreactors, saturated buffers, grass waterways, buffer strips, terraces, no till and many other proven conservation practices that improve water quality, enhance soil health and support the goals of the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy. These worthy recipients recognize that the benefits of conservation practices extend beyond their farms, and their leadership encourages others to adopt similar conservation practices.

"Here in Iowa, we know that agriculture and conservation go hand in hand," said Gov. Reynolds. "Our farmers feed and fuel the world - and they also lead the way in protecting soil, improving our water quality, and adopting innovative practices that will keep our state striving for generations to come."

"Iowa’s farm families continue to be the driving force behind building a lasting culture of conservation within our state. Farmers are voluntarily adopting practices like cover crops, no till, buffer strips, wetlands, bioreactors and many more, and are helping us set conservation adoption records year after year,” said Secretary Naig. “The Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award winners are shining examples of community leaders who are taking action on their own land and inspiring others to do the same. This creates a ripple effect and helps drive conservation progress across Iowa."

"We take great pride in recognizing these leaders in our farming communities throughout our state who put sound conservation practices at the forefront of their operations,” said Director Lyon. “Their conservation practices are leading the change and setting an example for future generations and other farmers."   

The winners were chosen by a committee representing conservation and agricultural groups. A total of 861 Iowa farm families have been recognized since the creation of the Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award in 2012. 

A list of previous recipients is available on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website. High-resolution photos will be available within one month of the ceremony on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s Flickr page

The 2025 award recipients, listed alphabetically by county, are:

Ross Havens
Nichols Farms
Adair County

 

Nick Helland
Helland Farms
Boone County

 

James and Jenny Adams
Buena Vista County

 

James Hepp
Hepp Farms
Calhoun County

 

Ryan Bowman
Ryan and Kelsey Bowman Family
Carroll County

 

John Black
Cedar County

 

Jeff Rooney and Karla Rooney
Rooney Farms LLC
Cerro Gordo County

 

Bruce Husman and Cindy Husman
Husman Farms
Cherokee County

 

Brent Swart and Steve Swart
Swart Farms
Clay County

 

Joe Sass

Clayton County

 

Nathan Goedken
Delaware County

 

Lillie Beringer Crock
Beringer Family Farms
Dubuque County

 

Rick Matt and Damien Matt
Varykino, Inc
Fayette County

 

Doug Alert and Margaret Smith 

Ash Grove Farm
Franklin County

 

Justin Robbins and Lacie Robbins
Robbins Land and Cattle
Greene County

 

Doug Christiansen
Grundy County

 

Grant Johnson and Vernon Johnson
Grundy County

 

Lance Moeller and Jerry Moeller
Grundy County

 

Michael Murphy and Jason Murphy
Grundy County

 

Lynn Knutson and Joyce Knutson
Lund Heritage Farm
Hamilton County

 

Mike and Michelle Coleman
Humboldt County

 

Chris Lee

Ida County

 

David Dermody and Travis Dermody
Iowa County

 

Dirk Van Wyk and Jourdan Van Wyk
Van Wyk Family Farms
Jasper County

 

Rick Vos
Jasper County

 

Clinton Mikesell
Keokuk County

 

Sara Hanson Pearson and Robert Pearson
Prairie Sky Farm
Kossuth County

 

Bill Benjamin
Lee County

 

Nathan Nieuwendorp
Emery Creek Inc.
Lyon County

 

Jerry Kincade and Becky Kincade

Kincade Farmland Trust

Madison County

 

Jackson Drost and Amanda Drost
Drost Farms
Mahaska County

 

Tony Brink and Roberta Brink
Marshall County

 

Mike Deahr
Deer Haven Farms
Muscatine County

 

Patrick Dipple and Katherine Dipple
Muscatine County

 

Terry Gleaves 
Pottawattamie County

 

Wesley Henry
Pottawattamie County

 

Tom and Kaitlin Geake and John and Cathy Geake
Sac County

 

Taylor Kats and Jessica Kats
Sioux County

 

James Harrison and Sheri Harrison
Story County

Russell Olson and Hayden Olson
Olson Farms
Worth County

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Awards Presented to 40 Farm Families at the 2025 Iowa State Fair

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more