HootRecruit Launches Full Agentic AI Platform That Puts Recruiters in Control

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HootRecruit, the innovative AI-powered talent sourcing platform, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking full agentic AI system that transforms how recruiters discover and engage top talent. The new platform combines instant AI-powered candidate matching with intuitive human feedback loops, delivering qualified candidates within minutes while keeping recruiters firmly in control of the search process.The new platform addresses the recruiting industry's most pressing challenge: 76% of hiring professionals cite attracting quality candidates as their biggest obstacle. HootRecruit's solution provides real-time access to public professional profiles across the internet with immediate AI assessment and scoring."We're not just launching another AI tool – we're fundamentally changing how recruiters interact with AI technology," said David Windley, CEO and Executive Chairman of HootRecruit. "While everyone in our space has access to the same underlying AI technology, the real differentiator is that we are recruiters and sourcers ourselves. We understand the business process inside and out, and we've built an AI agent that keeps the user in control. It's not just up to the AI – you instruct it, refine it, and it gets better and better with your feedback."Key Features of the Full Agentic AI Platform:- Instant Job Description Parser: Simply paste any job description, and the AI automatically extracts and fills all required search fields- Real-Time Candidate Discovery: Watch qualified candidates appear as they're found, eliminating waiting periods- AI-Powered Assessment Scoring: Each candidate receives a detailed 1-10 score with a comprehensive pros and cons analysis- Interactive Table-Based Review: Customizable columns, sorting capabilities, and bulk actions for efficient candidate management- Human-in-the-Loop Feedback System: Approve or reject candidates with specific reasons to continuously refine AI search parameters- Chat with HootRecruit: Interactive AI assistant that learns from user feedback to deliver increasingly targeted results- Automated Multi-Touch Campaigns: AI generates personalized email sequences with customizable timing and messaging- 30-Day Iterative Searching: Continuous refinement and new candidate discovery throughout the subscription periodThe platform's iterative approach solves a critical industry pain point. Unlike "one and done" AI sourcing tools that deliver a single batch of candidates, HootRecruit enables continuous refinement over 30 days. Users can reject candidates for specific reasons – wrong location, missing skills, or other criteria – and the AI immediately incorporates this feedback for improved results.Transforming the Recruiting ExperienceThe new platform represents a significant leap forward in user experience design for recruiting professionals. The table-based candidate review interface allows recruiters to efficiently scan, sort, and evaluate multiple candidates simultaneously, replacing outdated one-by-one review processes. With flexible column management and instant access to candidate profiles across multiple platforms, recruiters can make faster, more informed decisions."Our iterative process ensures that recruiters get better quality results with each search refinement," added Windley. "You're essentially training the AI to understand exactly what you're looking for, and it responds in real-time. This human-in-the-loop approach means the AI becomes smarter with every interaction, delivering increasingly precise matches."Accessibility and IntegrationHootRecruit maintains its commitment to accessibility with transparent, straightforward pricing and seamless compatibility with any ATS or CRM system. The platform's functionality allows recruiters to easily upload candidate data to their existing systems, ensuring a smooth workflow without complex technical requirements. The full agentic AI platform is available immediately . The company's simple three-tier pricing structure provides options for organizations of all sizes: $350 for 1 role, $750 for 3 roles, or $1,500 for 10 roles, each including 30 days of sourcing per role, automated email campaigns, easy candidate export, and access for up to 5 teammates.HootRecruit is an AI-powered talent sourcing platform that helps recruiters and hiring managers quickly find ideal candidates. Founded in 2023 by industry veterans, the company combines deep recruiting expertise with cutting-edge AI technology to provide instant access to up-to-date professional profiles. HootRecruit's mission is to make high-quality candidate sourcing accessible, efficient, and affordable while keeping human recruiters at the center of the hiring process. The company is headquartered in Nashville, TN.For more information about HootRecruit's new full agentic AI platform, visit www.hootrecruit.com

