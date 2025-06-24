Tradeshift Launches AI-Powered Reporting & Analytics App, Giving Buyers Unprecedented Control Over AP Data

AI-powered Reporting & Analytics app Tradeshift

Enterprise buyers gain instant insights with new business intelligence solution powered by Amazon QuickSight and Amazon Q

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tradeshift , leader in payables automation and e-Invoicing compliance solutions, today announced the launch of its new Analytics app, an advanced business intelligence solution designed for buyers to transform payables data into actionable insights within seconds. Powered by Amazon QuickSight and featuring Amazon Q's generative AI capabilities, the app delivers enterprise-grade reporting and analytics at a fraction of traditional BI costs.The Analytics app empowers payables teams and finance leaders to overcome the complexity of data analysis. Buyers can now generate comprehensive reports in seconds, access 11 reports and dashboard templates covering a wide range of payables and procurement metrics, and so make data-driven decisions faster than ever before – all without technical expertise."Throughout my career, I’ve often seen teams struggle with expensive, complex BI tools that require extensive training. Our Analytics app is different. Powered by Amazon QuickSight and Amazon Q, we deliver sophisticated intelligence at a fraction of the cost while being intuitive enough for anyone to use. Our solutions are about empowering payables teams to save time and be more strategic and the new Analytics app is another big step forward in this regard." – Mike Cowles, CEO, Tradeshift.Tradeshift developed the Reporting & Analytics platform in close collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), building it on AWS’s QuickSight business intelligence technology. This strategic partnership ensures enterprise-grade scalability, speed, and security. It makes Tradeshift one of the first AP automation platforms to offer integrated conversational analytics in its solution."Our next gen analytics platform powered by QuickSight marks a significant step forward for payables, procurement and finance professionals," said Raphael Bres, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Tradeshift. "We are providing ultra-fast, embedded, AI-powered advanced analytics over high volumes of transactions. We are empowering our customers to make faster, data-driven decisions, uncover opportunities and focus on the most critical areas. This is what modern B2B SaaS BI should be: powerful enough for complex analysis, simple enough for everyday use at the lowest total cost of ownership possible."Tradeshift’s Analytics app is available to all customers now.Transformative Capabilities for Buyers:Rapid Payable and Procurement Intelligence- Zero set up- Analyse all your invoices, purchase orders and credit notes in seconds- Access 11 pre-built reports and dashboards covering all aspects of your AP- Advanced self-service designer dashboard functionalityAsk Anything, Understand Everything- Natural language queries through Amazon Q- Answers, including visual representations, in seconds- Machine learning for predictive insightsEnterprise Power, Low Pricing- Embedded into customers’ existing Tradeshift platform- Export capabilities for cross-team collaborationOut-of-the-Box Datasets, Reports and Dashboards include- Number and location of connections (suppliers), and trading status- Suppliers by connection status- Suppliers by document (invoice, PO, credit notes) volume- Suppliers by document volume, type and source- Document value by month- Invoices by cost centre- AP document workflow reporting- Purchase order lifecycle dashboard- Users, roles, teams reportsTo see a demo of the Analytics app go to www.tradeshift.com About TradeshiftTradeshift is a leader in procure-to-pay (P2P) solutions, specialising in AP automation and global e-Invoicing compliance. The company's platform helps enterprises eliminate manual processes, reduce transaction costs by up to 90%, and ensure compliance in 69 countries. With 15 years of operations and processing 10 million AP documents monthly, Tradeshift serves global enterprises including Air France, DHL, Société Générale, and Schaeffler. The company's innovative features include first-invoice supplier onboarding, AI-powered tools and analytics, and seamless ERP integration, making it the trusted partner for finance teams seeking digital transformation.

