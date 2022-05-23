Recruiter Burnout in Volatile Talent Market Inspires Visage’s Appreciation Sweepstakes + Webinar
Recruitment tech company Visage is offering a sweepstakes prize for eligible recruiters and is set to host a webinar on strategies for combating burnout.SAN FRANSISCO, CA, US, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visage announces an exciting new sweepstakes to celebrate hard-working recruiters. In addition to the sweepstakes, Visage will be hosting a webinar on June 16 at 2 pm EDT aimed at helping you reduce the likelihood of recruiter burnout through strategic initiatives.
As part of their sweepstakes, until the day of their webinar, June 16, you can nominate one recruiter you think deserves some recognition and reward. Nominations can be submitted through Visage’s website. To be eligible for nomination, the recruiter must:
- Be employed actively as a recruiter or talent acquisition specialist
- Be a legal resident of the United States
- Be 18 years of age or older at the time of nomination
- Read the full contest rules here
The winner will receive a care package with goodies to help curb the feelings of recruiter burnout. The prize includes:
- A $500 gift certificate to the luxurious spa of their choice
- A free one-month trial of Visage with 400 profile credits loaded (worth thousands)
The winner will be drawn at random and announced during the webinar on June 16th.
“Hiring recruiters is harder than hiring software engineers in today’s talent market,” says Joss Leufrancois, CEO of Visage. “Talent Acquisition teams have met unprecedented challenges over the last 2+ years, and there is no end in sight. We hope to offer a way to show appreciation and tools to alleviate the burden on these unsung heroes of the working world.”
Why is Visage shining a spotlight on hard-working recruiters? Because recruiter burnout is a major problem for organizations today. Several factors have made the hiring market volatile, ranging from the Great Resignation to the ongoing Covid Pandemic. The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ latest monthly jobs report showed that in March, there were 11.5 million job openings, and voluntary quits reached 4.5 million. In this competitive market, people quitting their jobs typically have another one lined up. With more job openings than people looking for work, recruiters have to work harder than before to secure top talent.
That’s why organizations must implement initiatives and measures to combat burnout among their teams. In their webinar, “Recruiter Burnout: Strategies to Support Recruiters in a Volatile Talent Market,” the Visage team discusses why burnout occurs, how you can spot the signs before it’s too late, and tools to help support your team.
To recognize Mental Health Awareness Month, ensure your recruiters get the recognition and rest they deserve. Be sure to register for Visage’s upcoming webinar to learn about emerging tools and strategies to help support your team and combat signs of burnout, and take some time to nominate a deserving recruiter for Visage’s sweepstakes prize.
Founded in 2016, Visage was created with the intention of simplifying the recruitment process, giving recruiters more time to engage with and build relationships with candidates. Six years later, Visage has grown into a talent acquisition leader, having sourced more than 5,000 roles across 65 countries. By embracing Visage’s modern take on recruitment, your organization can see a better ROI on new hires. To learn more about Visage’s game-changing solutions, visit https://www.visage.jobs/.
