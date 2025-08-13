Powerball Jackpot More Than Half a Billion 

JACKSON, MISS. – Tonight’s Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $526 million with an estimated cash value of $241 million. Mississippi Lottery players have been on a Powerball hot streak, racking up more than $400,000 in cash prizes in July. One player tripled a $50,000 prize to $150,000 thanks to the $1 Power Play option and a 3X multiplier, while two others doubled $50,000 wins to $100,000 each.

Powerball tickets are only $2, and for just $1 more, the Power Play option could multiply non-jackpot prizes while the $1 Double Play option offers a second drawing with a $10 million jackpot and separate prize structure.

Powerball draws at 9:59 p.m.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $2.1 million with an estimated cash value of $960,000. Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $198 million with an estimated cash value of $89.3 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is $121,000.