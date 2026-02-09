$12.06 Million Transferred to State as Lottery Sales Maintain Momentum

More Than $770 Million Sent Since Inception

JACKSON, MISS. – Lottery players powered the Mississippi Lottery Corporation’s transfer to the State of Mississippi for the month of January to $12,060,016.71. This transfer follows a fiscal year high of $13.24 million for December.

With the Fiscal Year 2026 transfer for roads and bridges now totaling $78,654,982.31, the Lottery is approaching the $80 million threshold, after which future transfers this fiscal year will be directed to the Education Enhancement Fund.

Total contributions to the state have surpassed $770 million since Mississippi Lottery sales began. All figures are contingent upon the annual financial audit.

Big Powerball Wins Continue for Mississippi Players

Mississippi players scored big in the Wednesday, Feb. 4 Powerball drawing, with two tickets winning prizes of $100,000 and $50,000. Both tickets were boosted by $1 add-on options.

A ticket purchased at Tobacco Warehouse 41 in Kosciusko matched four of five white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000, which was doubled to $100,000 thanks to the $1 Power Play add-on. Another winning ticket, sold at Sprint Mart #66 in Fayette, matched four of five white balls and the Powerball and included the $1 Double Play add-on, resulting in a $50,000 win in the Double Play drawing. Double Play gives tickets a second chance to win with a separate set of numbers drawn after the main Powerball drawing.

Jackpot Update



Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $113 million with an estimated cash value of $51.8 million, while the Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $15.03 million with an estimated cash value of $6.89 million. Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $366 million with an estimated cash value of $165.6 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $185,000.

