VADOC Launches Partnership with Concordance to Provide Additional Reentry Services

Agency News

Agency News August 13, 2025

RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) continues to expand its strong reentry framework with the official launch of the in-prison phase of its partnership with Concordance, a privately funded nonprofit dedicated to ending the cycle of reincarceration through evidence-based, holistic support.

This new initiative builds upon the VADOC’s already extensive reentry services, reinforcing the agency commitment to ensuring public safety by providing effective incarceration, supervision, and evidence-based reentry services.

In June 2025, Concordance started delivering on-site programming at three VADOC facilities: State Farm, Lunenburg, and Greensville correctional centers. At each location, participants attend three weekly group sessions focused on employment preparation, resilience building, and recovery support. Each participant receives individualized one-on-one assistance aligned with their personal reentry goals and participates in group sessions.

This marks a major milestone in the growing collaboration between the VADOC and Concordance that started in 2023. The partnership will expand again in late summer 2025, when post-release services will launch to provide a continuity of care in behavioral health, housing, employment, family support, and legal services.

Participation in Concordance programming in Illinois has been shown to lower the likelihood of parole violations and increase employment outcomes, which in turn can enhance public safety through reduced recidivism.

“Working with Concordance gives the VADOC another strong reentry partner and aligns with the agency’s goal of remaining a best-in-class corrections system,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “I am excited for this partnership to continue and look forward to seeing these services strengthen the Department’s reputation as a national leader in transformational reentry.”

Find out more information about our reentry resources.