Pony Express program makes entering N.C. Mountain State Fair competitions simple

There is still time to enter your submissions for this year’s N.C. Mountain State Fair exhibitions, and the free Pony Express program makes the process simple and convenient for residents in Western North Carolina.

The Pony Express, a partnership between the N.C. Mountain State Fair and the N.C. Cooperative Extension, looks to increase participation by children, teens and adults in fair competitions. Participants in over a dozen Western North Carolina counties can register their fair entries online, bring their non-perishable entries – wrapped and packed for transport – and entry forms to their local county extension office where they will be picked up and transported to the Mountain State Fair in Fletcher for judging and display.

“We want to see the best talent showcased at this year’s fair,” said Fair Manager Sean McKeon. “By saving folks a trip to the fairgrounds, the Pony Express program helps ensure transportation doesn’t hinder anyone from entering a competition.”

Entries must be dropped off at the extension offices by Aug. 22 at 11:30 a.m. After the fair, all items will be returned to the local county extension offices for participants to pick up. Any prize money will be mailed directly to participants.

Following are participating N.C. Cooperative Extension offices and their contact numbers:

· Avery, 828-733-8270

· Burke, 828-764-9480

· Caldwell, 828-757-1290

· Cherokee, 828-837-2210

· Clay, 828-389-6305

· Cleveland, 704-482-4365

· EBCI, 828-359-6939

· Graham, 828-479-7979

· Haywood, 828-456-3575

· Jackson, 828-586-4009

· Macon, 828-349-2046

· Madison, 828-649-2411

· McDowell, 828-652-8104

· Mitchell, 828-688-4811

· Polk, 828-894-8218

· Rutherford, 828-287-6010

· Swain, 828-488-3848

· Watauga, 828-264-3061

· Yancey, 828-682-6186

Competition information is online now, with contests rules, guidelines and deadlines located in the online competition catalog. Entry deadlines vary, but are coming up fast. Whether you’re an artist, maker, livestock exhibitor, gardener, cook or musician, there is a competition at the 2025 N.C. Mountain State Fair for you.

The deadline for general competitions and livestock shows is Aug. 22. Exhibitors are encouraged to register their entries early as popular categories can fill up before the deadlines.

The 2025 Mountain State Fair runs Sep. 5-14 at the Western N.C. Ag Center in Fletcher. Discount admission and ride tickets are now on sale at www.wncagcenter.org.