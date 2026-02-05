Submit Release
Board of Agriculture will meet Feb. 9 in Raleigh

RALEIGH – The N.C. Board of Agriculture will hold a meeting Monday, Feb. 9, at 1:30 p.m. at the Steve Troxler Agricultural Sciences Center Training Room at 4400 Reedy Creek Road, Raleigh.

The board will take up the following items:

  • n  New Facility Rental Rates - Governor James E. Holshouser Building – Kent Yelverton, Director, N.C. State Fair

  • n  Rules Introduction: Anna Hayworth, Rulemaking Coordinator 

o   Periodic Review reports initial determination:

§  02 NCAC 52J: Animal Welfare Section

Presented by: Dr. Patricia Norris, Director – Animal Welfare Section, Veterinary Division

§  02 NCAC 52L: Farmed Cervid

Presented by: Dr. Michael Martin, State Veterinarian, Veterinary Division

§  02 NCAC 61: Sanitation of Bedding

Presented by: Patrick Jones, Division Director, Structural Pest & Pesticides Division

About the Board of Agriculture

The Board of Agriculture is a policymaking body that adopts regulations for many of the programs administered by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Members are appointed by the governor. The Commissioner of Agriculture serves as chairman of the board.

