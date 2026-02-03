Troxler announces $7.6 million in grants to N.C. value-added processors

RALEIGH – Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler today announced $7.6 million in grants focused on atmospheric controls for agricultural products to benefit farmers and growers in counties affected by Hurricane Helene.

The purpose of the N.C. Agriculture Manufacturing and Processing Initiative (NCAMPI) is to fund and promote the establishment of value-added agricultural manufacturing and food processing facilities in North Carolina.

Ten projects totaling $7.6 million in grants were approved. Six of those projects are related to apple production and account for $6.7 million of the grant total. Four additional projects focused on pharmaceutical-grade botanicals, Christmas tree production improvements and post-harvest and cooling capacity.

“This grant will help modernize local processing facilities, strengthen supply chains and improve opportunities for our farmers,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “This initiative is all about keeping value-added agriculture right here in North Carolina. By expanding manufacturing and food processing capacity, we are helping our famers and local communities who are still recovering from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Helene.”



NCDA&CS administers the program with funding provided by the N.C. General Assembly.

Following are the January 2026 grant recipients and projects in alphabetical order:

Apple Ridge Farms, Henderson County: upgrades to a packing line and added cooling capacity

Apple Wedge Packers & Cider, Henderson County: four atmospheric coolers

Blue Ridge Pure, Henderson County: expansion of cold storage and processing space for cider

Encompass Farm, Rutherford County: post-harvest space and cooling capacity

Flat Rock Cider Company, Henderson County: atmospheric cooler

Flavor 1st Growers & Packers, Henderson County: cooler-related expenses

Flavor Full Farms, Henderson County: three controlled-atmosphere rooms

Foster USA, Forsyth County: cooler expansion and scrubber facilities

Smokey Hollar Tree Farm, Alleghany County: germination and cold storage facility

WH Farms, Forsyth County: extraction equipment

For the latest information on NCAMPI, go to https://www.ncagr.gov/divisions/marketing/ncampi .

-jeh-2