Alliance One North America of Wilson and Universal Leaf North America of Nashville named 2026 NCDA&CS Exporters of the Year

RALEIGH – Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler recognized Alliance One North America of Wilson and Universal Leaf North America of Nashville, NC as 2026 Exporters of the Year today at the annual Ag Development Forum. The forum is hosted by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and is held in conjunction with the Southern Farm Show.

This award honors both companies for their achievements in international trade, market expansion and contributions to North Carolina’s agricultural exports.

“This is the first time we have awarded two Exporters of the Year at the same time, but both companies’ expertise in exporting North Carolina tobacco and helping make connections for our tobacco industry makes them well deserving of this honor,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “As key players in the international tobacco arena, their insights, knowledge and contacts have been invaluable in helping us establish and grow international marketing opportunities for N.C. grown and processed tobacco. These relationships are crucial to our work.”

Alliance One was formed in 2005 through a merger of DIMON Incorporated and Standard Commercial Corporation, who were both world leaders in tobacco processing with a combined 150-plus years of experience and expertise as a tobacco leaf supplier.

Alliance One is a trusted provider of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable, and traceable products and ingredients. Alliance One, either directly or through its subsidiaries, contracts with around 300,000 tobacco growers across five continents, has operations in 20 countries, and sells into nearly 80 countries around the globe.

Matt Drake, director of U.S. Procurement, Crop Science and Value Chain, accepted the award on behalf of Scott Gupton, president of Alliance One North America.

Universal Leaf Tobacco North America also has deep roots in the tobacco industry. The global manufacturer who sources, processes and supplies tobacco worldwide, was founded in 1918 in Richmond, Va., and has its regional headquarters in Nashville, NC. Its modern, ISO-certified facility in Nash County is one of the largest and most technologically advanced tobacco processing sites in the world.

Universal Leaf has operations in over 30 countries and on five continents, which provides a worldwide network for tobacco. The company serves as a link between farmers and manufacturers, sourcing and processing leaf tobacco to the exact specifications of their customers. It supplies four major tobacco varieties that include flue-cured, burley, oriental and dark tobacco.

Clayton Frazier, president of Universal Leaf North America, accepted the award.

“Tobacco remains an important crop in North Carolina, with our state leading the country in tobacco production and tobacco being the top crop produced in the state,” Troxler said. “We are fortunate to have offices for both of our honorees in North Carolina where I happen to believe the very best tobacco is grown.”

-aea-