Diamond Scientific Adds to Team with New Equipment Technician

COCOA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diamond Systems LLC is pleased to announce the addition of Kolton Bradley to the company’s main office in Cocoa, Florida. He will be joining the company as its newest instrument technician.Kolton brings with him the experience, expertise and professionalism from both medical and laboratory fields. Not only has he recently served as a surgical anesthesia technician, but he also worked as a childbirth concierge prior to joining the company.Additionally, Kolton worked not just as a lab technician but a trainer as well, bringing invaluable leadership qualities to Diamond.“We are thrilled to have such a remarkable and capable person in the best possible position to help take our company to the next level,” said Diamond Scientific COO Teresa Espy. “I’m confident he will make an immediate impact.”Diamond Scientific is your stop for biogas detectors, pumps, accessories and more for clinical research, environmental & hazardous applications. Diamond Systems LLC is a Veteran Administration verified VOSB Certified Company.Our customers and focus includes IVF labs, food, brewery, pharmaceutical sciences, air and water quality researchers, landfill-bio digester applications and safety equipment for toxic gas, national security and personal protection.

