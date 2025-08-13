Diamond Scientific Expands Catalog with New Groundwater Sampling Product Line

We are confident our friends and customers will find incredible value with these new offerings.” — Ramon Rivera

COCOA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diamond Scientific, one of America’s premiere distributors for state-of-the-art gas analyzers, as well as industrial and environment equipment, recently added an entire new line of groundwater sampling products to their already expansive offerings.Once again representing QED environmental systems as their distributor, the new line includes pneumatic groundwater sampling pumps purge stabilization flow cells , and many more, including the entire suite of QED’s new Micro Purge and Well Wizard product lines.“Like any good company, we are constantly looking for opportunities to grow and expand our capabilities,” said Diamond Scientific CEO Ramon Rivera. “We are confident our friends and customers will find incredible value with these new offerings.”In total, the new expansion adds dozens of products to Diamond Scientific’s catalog with a myriad of applications across agriculture, industrial fields, and waste management.New products can be quoted at DiamondSci.com or by calling (321)223-7500.Diamond Scientific is also your stop for biogas detectors, pumps, accessories and more for clinical research, environmental & hazardous applications. Diamond Systems LLC is a Veteran Administration verified VOSB Certified Company.Our customers and focus includes IVF labs, food, brewery, pharmaceutical sciences, air and water quality researchers, landfill-bio digester applications and safety equipment for toxic gas, national security and personal protection.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.