Recyclist Podcast Broadcasts 100th Episode Milestone

COCOA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Recyclist Podcast, a news program specializing in waste, renewable natural gas, and energy, recently broadcast its 100th show. According to current statistics, fewer than 7% of all podcasts ever reach this milestone.Beginning in April 2023, the program has produced weekly headline news roundups, focusing on stories that go underreported or under the radar of many within the industry, but are vitally important regardless.“I’m incredibly proud of what I’ve been able to do with Recyclist,” says host Eric Provost. “We’re the only broadcast news source within this space. No one else is doing what we’re doing. Especially now, with the industry growing at such unprecedented levels, the headlines coming out of it will only become more impactful in the coming years.”The podcast also continues to produce industry-best interviews with many of the most influential names within their respective fields. Recent guests on the show include Patrick Serfass, Executive Director of the American Biogas Council, Matt Cale, National Program Manager for Farnsworth Group, and Amy Lestition Burke, CEO for the Solid Waste Association of North America.“It’s been a huge blessing to be able to sit down with many of the people helping drive these industries forward,” said Provost, “the conversations I’ve been able to have are so valuable. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for this show. I’m just so grateful to be able to sit at my microphone each week and do it.”New episodes are released every week and can be found on both Spotify and Youtube Recyclist is a trademark of Diamond Scientific , your stop for biogas detectors, pumps, accessories and more for clinical research, environmental & hazardous applications. Diamond Systems LLC is a Veteran Administration verified VOSB Certified Company.Our customers and focus includes IVF labs, food, brewery, pharmaceutical sciences, air and water quality researchers, landfill-bio digester applications and safety equipment for toxic gas, national security and personal protection.

