Automotive Excellence Master Technician Bob Staab Re-Certifies All 8 ASE Categories in One Day

Veteran technician Bob Staab of Automotive Excellence of Seal Beach successfully re-certified all eight ASE Master Technician categories in a single day!

Bob sets a standard for excellence that inspires our whole team every day.” — Andrew Harris

SEAL BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a remarkable display of skill and dedication, Bob Staab, a Master Technician at Automotive Excellence of Seal Beach, successfully passed all eight of his ASE (Automotive Service Excellence) recertification exams in a single day. The accomplishment highlights Staab’s expertise and underscores the shop’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards in the automotive service industry.

ASE Master Technician certification is one of the most rigorous credentials in the field. Technicians must demonstrate advanced knowledge across core areas including engine repair, brakes, electrical systems, suspension, heating and air conditioning, and more. Staab’s achievement reaffirms his role as a trusted leader in the shop’s team of certified professionals.

This milestone also reflects the broader ethos of Automotive Excellence of Seal Beach—a business built on a foundation of continuous improvement, technical excellence, and long-term customer trust. Serving communities across Seal Beach, Long Beach, and Orange County since 1981, the shop continues to uphold its reputation by investing in top-tier talent and training.

A Word from the Owner

“Bob sets a standard for excellence that inspires our whole team every day.”

Author of the Quote: Andrew Harris

About Automotive Excellence of Seal Beach

Founded in 1981, Automotive Excellence of Seal Beach is a family-owned, full-service auto repair shop staffed by ASE Certified Master Technicians. With a reputation for honest communication, advanced diagnostics, and dependable service, the shop provides expert care for everything from preventive maintenance to complex engine and transmission work. Located on Pacific Coast Highway, the team proudly serves Seal Beach, Long Beach, Rossmoor, and surrounding communities. They are located at 1000 CA-1, Seal Beach, CA 90740, United States.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.