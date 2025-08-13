Directorie Earns Spot on Inc. 5000 List for Second Consecutive Year

I’m so proud of our team for showing that you can care deeply about people, play at work, and still deliver exceptional results year after year” — Erika Sinner

SAINT LOUIS , MO, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Directorie , a healthcare agency specializing in pharmaceutical product launches and empathy driven workplace cultures, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the second year in a row, moving up in ranking from its debut last year. The recognition reflects Directorie’s sustained growth in the competitive healthcare and life sciences sector and its ability to deliver exceptional results while prioritizing a high-performance, people-first culture.Founded by CEO Erika Sinner, Directorie is recognized for helping healthcare and biotech companies bring life changing medications to patients through seamless commercialization strategies. Sinner, who also serves as Chief Empathy Officer of the nonprofit TinySuperheroes and author of Pets Are Family, credits the team’s ability to merge operational excellence with humanity as a core driver of success. “Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 list once is an incredible honor. Earning it twice in a row is proof of something deeper: that you can build a thriving, high-growth business without sacrificing humanity,” said Sinner. “I’m so proud of our team for showing that you can care deeply about people, play at work, and still deliver exceptional results year after year.”Ryan Rausch, Directorie’s Chief Operating Officer and founding team member, has been instrumental in building the company’s operational framework and guiding its strategic growth. “At Directorie, we’re not just delivering results for our clients; we’re building a culture where big ideas become actionable strategies that drive measurable impact,” Rausch said. “Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row reinforces the credibility and trust our clients have in us to help them achieve their biggest goals. This recognition reflects the dedication of every person here, the measurable results we deliver, and the long-term partnerships we’re proud to build.”Looking ahead, Directorie plans to deepen its expertise in biotech and rare disease commercialization, continuing to support companies in bringing critical medications to market with speed, precision, and internal readiness. The company will also maintain its commitment to cultivating a culture rooted in empathy, leadership development, and compassionate workplace policies, ensuring its team can perform at the highest level without sacrificing humanity. This blend of strategic execution and people-first leadership will continue to define Directorie’s growth and impact in the years to come.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.