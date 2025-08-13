Secretary of State Kris Warner Reports 1,229 New WV Business Registrations for July of 2025

​Charleston, W.Va. –The WV Secretary of State's Office registered 1,229 new businesses statewide during the month of July according to Secretary of State Kris Warner. Counties that led the state in total businesses registered in July include Berkeley, Raleigh, Kanawha, Monongalia, Jefferson and Cabell. Secretary Warner released the July data while in Buckhannon participating on the monthly WV Entrepreneurship Ecosystem conference call.

Top five counties in total businesses registered:

Berkeley County - 120 new registrations

Raleigh County - 108 new registrations

Kanawha County - 107 new registrations

Monongalia County - 104 new registrations Jefferson and Cabell Counties - 60 new registrations each



Of the 1,229 new businesses registered in July, 178 qualified for one of the programs offered by the WV Secretary of State's Office. Each program waives the initial registration fee for registering the business. The Boots to Business incentive also waives the first four years of Annual Report filing fees, offering potential savings of up to $250 for new business owners.

New business owners eligible for WVSOS cost savings programs:

Veterans, active-duty, military spouses - 74 new registrations



New business owners under the age of 30 - 104 new registrations

Learn more about the Boots to Business and Young Entrepreneur fee waiver programs.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 14,186 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from August 1, 2024, to July 31, 2025. Clay County led all 55 counties with a 20.15% growth rate during the one-year timespan. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database. A total of 166,327 businesses are registered with the Secretary of State's Office to do business in West Virginia.

Business Tip of the Month:

Business Tip of the Month - In September, The Secretary of State's office will begin the revocation process for businesses that have not filed Annual Reports for three years. Please make sure your business is not on the list to be revoked. You can easily file your Annual Report by going to onestop.wv.gov. Annual Reports do not ask any financial information.

The WVSOS Business Division works closely with the WV Department of Commerce to help get entrepreneurs the support and assistance they need to start and open their business. Read more about the partnership at WV Business-Link.

Customer Service Summary

WVSOS Business Division Director Sarah Carey is pleased to announce that, last month, the Business Division assisted 4,652 customers through phone calls, in-person office visits, and virtual appointments. Launched earlier this year, the WVSOS Office's virtual appointment scheduler allows customers to receive face-to-face customer support at a time or with a specialist of their choosing from the comfort of their office or even their own home.

Phone calls to the WVSOS Business Division - 4,503

Virtual appointments with WVSOS Business Specialists - 8

In-person customers to WVSOS Business Offices - 141

Doddridge County led the state in the percentage of new business growth with a total of eight new business registrations, a 2.66% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business Division reported that Morgan, Barbour, Raleigh and Logan counties also experienced notable growth during the month.

Top five counties in new business growth: