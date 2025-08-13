Rabbit Creek Market Vendor 'Finders Keepers by Tiffany' Expands to Fourth Space in the Market

Finders Keepers by Tiffany, a longtime vendor at Rabbit Creek Market, now occupies four spaces with vintage finds and curated decor styles for every shopper.

Tiffany’s eye for unique, story-rich pieces brings a sense of discovery to every visit. Her expansion is a testament to the growing appreciation for curated vintage styles in our community.” — Renee Miller, Owner of Rabbit Creek Market

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rabbit Creek Market celebrates the continued growth of one of its long-standing vendors, Finders Keepers by Tiffany, who has recently expanded into her fourth space within the market. Known for her eclectic, story-driven style, Tiffany has become a staple at the market for those seeking both aesthetic inspiration and rare vintage finds.

Curated Growth Rooted in Community Taste

Each month, Tiffany explores cities across Florida to uncover standout pieces that bring personality and depth to Tallahassee homes. Her collection is anchored in vintage sophistication—ranging from dark academia motifs to mid-century modern furnishings—and offers everything from accessible decor finds to one-of-a-kind statement pieces.

This latest expansion reflects both customer demand and the market’s role as a platform for passionate, independent curators.

A Word from the Owner/Director

“Tiffany’s eye for unique, story-rich pieces brings a sense of discovery to every visit. Her expansion is a testament to the growing appreciation for curated vintage styles in our community.”

— Renee Miller, Owner of Rabbit Creek Market

About Rabbit Creek Market

Rabbit Creek Market is an upscale indoor marketplace in Tallahassee, Florida, offering antiques, artisan wares, boutique shopping, and the elegant All Things Tea service. With rotating vendors, local events, and a focus on one-of-a-kind finds, the market invites visitors to explore, connect, and discover. They are located at 2811 Capital Circle NE, Tallahassee, FL, 32308.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.