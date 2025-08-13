ATI grows South Carolina footprint with new operation in Chesterfield County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – ATI Inc. (ATI), a global aerospace and defense leader, today celebrated its growth in South Carolina with a new operation in Chesterfield County. At full production capacity, the facility will operate with a workforce of nearly 70 newly created jobs.

ATI’s new facility, located at 340 Industrial Park Lane in Pageland, produces titanium alloy sheet. Technically challenging to produce, this material is critical to airframe manufacturers, bringing strength and durability to aerostructure components and assemblies. The company recently announced long-term agreements with Airbus and Boeing for materials produced at this facility.

Headquartered in Texas, ATI produces materials and solutions for the aerospace and defense markets, as well as applications used in the electronics, medical and energy industries. The company’s existing presence in South Carolina includes a specialty materials production facility in Richburg.

Operations at the Pageland facility are already online. Individuals interested in joining the ATI team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $550,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Chesterfield County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

QUOTES

"With our Pageland facility fully online and in production, ATI now offers a full complement of titanium materials, producing quality titanium sheets wider and longer than anyone in the industry. We appreciate South Carolina’s support for our expansion and look forward to partnering with them for decades to come. This new offering further extends both ATI’s and South Carolina’s position as an aerospace leader, giving customers extraordinary manufacturing capability and flexibility.” -ATI President and CEO Kimberly A. Fields

“ATI’s latest investment in our state and our people is a testament to South Carolina’s capabilities in the manufacturing industry. We applaud the company on creating nearly 70 new job opportunities in one of our state’s rural communities and congratulate ATI and Chesterfield County on this announcement.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina continues to prove itself as a state that provides businesses with the support needed to grow and succeed, from launch to legacy. We are proud to see ATI establishing another manufacturing facility in our state and look forward to continuing our partnership with the company as it invests in Chesterfield County.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Chesterfield County celebrates ATI’s global specialty materials business located in Lynches River Industrial Park in Pageland. This facility underscores our county’s strengths in workforce readiness, infrastructure and business climate. ATI’s transformative investment here reflects confidence in our ability to support advanced manufacturing for the critical sectors of aerospace and defense.” -Chesterfield County Council Chairwoman Mary Anderson

FIVE FAST FACTS