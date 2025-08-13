New York Department of State Announces Completion of Town of Grand Island’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan

The New York Department of State (DOS) today announced the completion and approval of the Town of Grand Island’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan. The new Plan provides a framework for the Town to implement the community’s vision for a vibrant, accessible and resilient waterfront along the Niagara River and its tributaries.

“This plan is another positive step toward creating a vibrant, sustainable and resilient waterfront that maximizes the responsible use and enjoyment of the Niagara River waterfront,” said New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “Waterfront public gathering spaces provide free opportunities for people to exercise, socialize, enjoy the water and connect with nature, while also supporting the local economy and natural resource preservation. Grand Island’s LWRP has set in motion a cycle of community revitalization and engagement that will pay dividends for generations to come.”

The Grand Island Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP) Plan includes a set of coastal policies that will guide local, state and federal actions in the waterfront revitalization area. The Plan also identifies 23 projects that aim to improve waterfront use and access, water quality, fish and habitats and recreational boating and to support upland businesses.

The Town was awarded $56,315 to complete the Plan from the Department of State’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program. While the Plan was being developed, additional funding was awarded by DOS to the Town to accelerate priority public improvements in the waterfront area, which included:

The design and development of Scenic Woods Bicentennial Park ($120,000)

The design and construction of Fisherman's Landing ($267,600)

The approved Plan reaffirms the town’s commitment to revitalize and protect waterfront resources and helps the town continue to pursue State and federal funding assistance, including LWRP project funding, for the implementation of related waterfront projects.

The full LWRP plan is available on the Department of State website.

Senator Sean Ryan said, "Access to Lake Erie and the Niagara River is one of our region’s greatest natural treasures, and this plan will help ensure Grand Island's waterfront remains an accessible destination for generations to come. By improving public access, enhancing recreation options, and protecting our waterways, we’re building a stronger connection between residents, visitors, and the Niagara River. This is an investment in both our quality of life and our community’s future."

Town of Grand Island Supervisor Peter Marston said, “The LWRP will provide the Town of Grand Island with a planning tool for appropriate waterfront development and a comprehensive approach to overall waterfront planning such as expanding opportunities for public access to the waterfront, protection of natural resources, economic revitalization, development of recreational trails and preservation of agriculture as a viable component of the local economy. It will also serve as a tool for opportunities to drive restoration to our creeks, streams, and watershed in general. We look forward to it serving our community as we seek future water driven Ecotourism opportunities and explore outside funding sources.”

About the DOS Local Waterfront Revitalization Program

The Department of State’s Office of Planning, Development and Community Infrastructure works in partnership with waterfront communities across the State through the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program, focusing on protecting natural and cultural resources, expanding public access opportunities and strengthening the local economy. The Local Waterfront Revitalization Program is funded through the State’s Environmental Protection Fund. For more information on the program, visit the LWRP website at https://dos.ny.gov/local-waterfront-revitalization-program.