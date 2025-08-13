Public Input Meeting – US 2 near Devils Lake

About the Project

The public input meeting is to discuss proposed improvements to US-2 near Devils Lake (RP 270.8) to the Hefti Rest Area (RP 278.8).

The project includes mill and overlay of US-2, intersection realignments, frontage road extensions, turn lane and access improvements, destination lighting, overlay of Hefti Rest Area Parking Lot, and overlay of specific frontage roads.

Meeting Information

When: Thursday, Aug.28 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Formal Presentation: 5 p.m.

Where: High Plains Equipment, 8373 US Hwy 2, in Devils Lake, ND

Ways to Submit a Comment

Email cmaples@civilscience.com with “Public Input Meeting - PCN 23110” in the subject line.

Mail your comments to the address listed below and include “Public Input Meeting - PCN 23110” in the letter heading.

All comment must be postmarked or emailed by Sept.12, 2025.

Contact

Chris Maples

Consultant Project Manager

222 34th Street West

Williston, ND 58801

cmaples@civilscience.com

Related Resources

Stormwater Brochure

Stormwater Poster Board

Information for Highway Projects

Special Accommodation

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.