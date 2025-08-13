Public Input Meeting – US 2 near Devils Lake
About the Project
The public input meeting is to discuss proposed improvements to US-2 near Devils Lake (RP 270.8) to the Hefti Rest Area (RP 278.8).
The project includes mill and overlay of US-2, intersection realignments, frontage road extensions, turn lane and access improvements, destination lighting, overlay of Hefti Rest Area Parking Lot, and overlay of specific frontage roads.
Meeting Information
When: Thursday, Aug.28 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Formal Presentation: 5 p.m.
Where: High Plains Equipment, 8373 US Hwy 2, in Devils Lake, ND
Ways to Submit a Comment
Email cmaples@civilscience.com with “Public Input Meeting - PCN 23110” in the subject line.
Mail your comments to the address listed below and include “Public Input Meeting - PCN 23110” in the letter heading.
All comment must be postmarked or emailed by Sept.12, 2025.
Contact
Chris Maples
Consultant Project Manager
222 34th Street West
Williston, ND 58801
cmaples@civilscience.com
Special Accommodation
The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.
To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.
