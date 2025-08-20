Homes 4 the Homeless and NESSEL Housing Sign First U.S. Licensee to Deliver Disaster Relief Homes to Flood-Ravaged Texas

The NESSEL V9 is a hi-tech modular home with advanced technology making it ideal for disaster relief

VESSEL V9 modular home at NESSEL Housing and Homes 4 the Homeless in Fulton, California

Steve Schneider founded Homes 4 the Homeless and NESSEL Housing after losing his home to wildfires in 2017.

Steve Schneider, CEO of Homes 4 the Homeless and NESSEL Housing.

Barron Perales is the first licensee of Homes 4 the Homeless and VESSEL Housing serving San Antonio, Texas

Barron Perales, licensee of Homes 4 the Homeless and NESSEL Housing

Barron Perales of San Antonio to Deliver Disaster Relief Homes to Flood-Ravaged Texas

Barron Perales brings the drive, experience, and community commitment we need to respond to disasters like the Texas floods while also addressing the state’s ongoing affordable housing crisis.”
— Steve Schneider, CEO of Homes 4 the Homeless.
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As thousands of Texans struggle to recover from catastrophic flooding, Homes 4 the Homeless and its NESSEL Housing division have announced their first official U.S. Licensee, Barron Perales of San Antonio, Texas. Perales will lead efforts to provide rapid-deployment disaster relief housing and long-term affordable homes to communities across the state.

Under this new license agreement, Perales will bring NESSEL’s advanced, factory-built housing models — including the E3 and V9 units — to serve displaced families and rebuild community infrastructure. These homes are designed for fast setup, lasting durability, and affordability, making them ideally suited for both emergency and permanent housing needs.

“In moments like this, speed matters, safety matters, and dignity matters,” said Steve Schneider, CEO of Homes 4 the Homeless. “Barron Perales brings the drive, experience, and community commitment we need to respond to disasters like the Texas floods while also addressing the state’s ongoing affordable housing crisis.”

From Crisis Response to Community Building
Perales’ first-year goals include deploying NESSEL homes to flood survivors and initiating construction of small, sustainable communities throughout Texas. With decades of combined business experience, Perales and his team are positioned to serve government agencies, nonprofits, and private developers seeking effective housing solutions.

About Barron Perales
Based in San Antonio, Barron Perales has a background in sales, operations, and business development, with a proven record of building high-impact projects. His decision to partner with NESSEL Housing stems from a strong belief in housing as the foundation for stability and opportunity.

About Homes 4 the Homeless
Homes 4 the Homeless is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to creating innovative housing solutions for individuals and families experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity.

About NESSEL Housing
NESSEL Housing, a division of Homes 4 the Homeless, designs and supplies high-quality, affordable modular homes for communities nationwide, with a focus on speed, efficiency, and compassion in disaster recovery and affordable housing.

San Antonio Local Contact:
- Barron Perales
- barron@homes4thehomeless.org
- San Antonio Local Contact: 210-225-6669

Alex Campbell
Homes 4 the Homeless
+ +1 707-243-8022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Bluesky
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X

NESSEL V9 modular home can be used for luxury glamping or disaster relief

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Homes 4 the Homeless and NESSEL Housing Sign First U.S. Licensee to Deliver Disaster Relief Homes to Flood-Ravaged Texas

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Alex Campbell
Homes 4 the Homeless
+ +1 707-243-8022
Company/Organization
Homes 4 the Homeless
3362 Fulton Rd
Fulton, California, 95439
United States
+1 707-243-8022
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

I am the Corporate Secretary of Homes 4 the Homeless. Feel free to reach me at (707) 243-8022.

More From This Author
Homes 4 the Homeless and NESSEL Housing Sign First U.S. Licensee to Deliver Disaster Relief Homes to Flood-Ravaged Texas
Homes 4 the Homeless Recauda y Dona $72,000 para Apoyar la Educación y Vivienda en Colombia
Homes 4 the Homeless Raises and Donates $72,000 to Support Education and Housing in Colombia
View All Stories From This Author