Homes 4 the Homeless and NESSEL Housing Sign First U.S. Licensee to Deliver Disaster Relief Homes to Flood-Ravaged Texas

Barron Perales of San Antonio to Deliver Disaster Relief Homes to Flood-Ravaged Texas

Barron Perales brings the drive, experience, and community commitment we need to respond to disasters like the Texas floods while also addressing the state’s ongoing affordable housing crisis.” — Steve Schneider, CEO of Homes 4 the Homeless.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As thousands of Texans struggle to recover from catastrophic flooding, Homes 4 the Homeless and its NESSEL Housing division have announced their first official U.S. Licensee , Barron Perales of San Antonio, Texas. Perales will lead efforts to provide rapid-deployment disaster relief housing and long-term affordable homes to communities across the state.Under this new license agreement, Perales will bring NESSEL’s advanced, factory-built housing models — including the E3 and V9 units — to serve displaced families and rebuild community infrastructure. These homes are designed for fast setup, lasting durability, and affordability, making them ideally suited for both emergency and permanent housing needs.“In moments like this, speed matters, safety matters, and dignity matters,” said Steve Schneider, CEO of Homes 4 the Homeless. “Barron Perales brings the drive, experience, and community commitment we need to respond to disasters like the Texas floods while also addressing the state’s ongoing affordable housing crisis.”From Crisis Response to Community BuildingPerales’ first-year goals include deploying NESSEL homes to flood survivors and initiating construction of small, sustainable communities throughout Texas. With decades of combined business experience, Perales and his team are positioned to serve government agencies, nonprofits, and private developers seeking effective housing solutions.About Barron PeralesBased in San Antonio, Barron Perales has a background in sales, operations, and business development, with a proven record of building high-impact projects. His decision to partner with NESSEL Housing stems from a strong belief in housing as the foundation for stability and opportunity.About Homes 4 the HomelessHomes 4 the Homeless is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to creating innovative housing solutions for individuals and families experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity.About NESSEL HousingNESSEL Housing, a division of Homes 4 the Homeless, designs and supplies high-quality, affordable modular homes for communities nationwide, with a focus on speed, efficiency, and compassion in disaster recovery and affordable housing.San Antonio Local Contact:- Barron Perales- barron@homes4thehomeless.org- San Antonio Local Contact: 210-225-6669

