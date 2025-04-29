Homes 4 the Homeless Raises and Donates $72,000 to Support Education and Housing in Colombia

Children with Trinity School Project in Bellavista, Colombia will benefit from fundraising with Homes 4 the Homeless of Fulton, California. 2025 Candid's Platinum Seal of Transparency The E3 VESSEL Tiny House is the smallest housing unit from a New Joint Venture between Homes 4 the Homeless and VESSEL Housing of China

This is a testament to what happens when compassion and action come together. These children now have stronger pathways through education—and soon, families will have homes to match that hope.” — Carolina Ravassa

FULTON, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Homes 4 the Homeless , a U.S.-based nonprofit dedicated to sustainable housing and community transformation, has announced the successful completion of two fundraising campaigns in support of the Trinity Project in Bellavista, Colombia. A combined total of $72,000 USD has been raised and donated—furthering efforts to provide educational access and launch affordable, eco-friendly housing in one of Cali's most underserved neighborhoods.The funds are being directed to Trinity School, a nonprofit institution educating 272 children from over 70 low-income families in Bellavista. The school has long served as a cornerstone of the community, ensuring that no student is turned away due to economic hardship.These campaigns were spearheaded by Carolina Ravassa, internationally recognized actress and Executive Committee Member of Homes 4 the Homeless. Her deep personal connection to Bellavista—where she spent summers volunteering with children—has been a driving force in uniting donors, artists, and advocates across borders.Beyond her work in Bellavista, Ravassa has demonstrated a long-standing commitment to social causes. From assisting in post-Katrina rebuilding efforts in New Orleans to collaborating with Augusto Boal's Theatre of the Oppressed in Brazil, to advocating for women's rights globally, her passion for empowerment and education is evident throughout her life's work.“I am overwhelmed with gratitude for everyone who contributed,” said Ravassa. “This is a testament to what happens when compassion and action come together. These children now have stronger pathways through education—and soon, families will have homes to match that hope.”Next Phase: A Home for Every $39,000 RaisedAs the Trinity Project moves into Phase Two, Homes 4 the Homeless is launching a new initiative to address housing insecurity in Bellavista. In partnership with VESSEL, an innovative modular housing manufacturer, the organization plans to deploy E3 eco-modular homes—compact, transportable living units designed for speed, durability, and environmental efficiency.VESSEL Housing specializes in designing high-quality, energy-efficient modular homes built for rapid deployment and extreme weather resilience. Their units reflect a new standard in sustainable living solutions.For every $39,000 raised toward the Trinity Project going forward, Homes 4 the Homeless will donate a brand-new E3 modular home to a family in Bellavista.These units are energy-efficient, built to withstand harsh weather, and can be rapidly installed in remote or resource-limited environments.“The Trinity Project beautifully illustrates our global mission—combining education, housing, and dignity. The success in Bellavista proves that, with the right partners and vision, we can replicate this model worldwide,” said Archie Kao, President.Expanding Global ImpactThe success of the Trinity Project demonstrates Homes 4 the Homeless' scalable model for community transformation: flexible, modular housing integrated with educational and vocational support services. Our model is adaptable for both urban and rural environments worldwide, offering rapid, sustainable solutions to homelessness and poverty.Following the success in Bellavista, Homes 4 the Homeless is exploring additional partnerships in underserved regions to replicate this comprehensive approach to empowerment and resilience.Join the MovementHomes 4 the Homeless invites international partners, donors, and press to join this expanding movement. Every contribution supports the next generation of students and places sustainable housing within reach for families living in poverty.To make a contribution directly to the Trinity Project, please visit: www.homes4thehomeless.org/donate Homes 4 the Homeless proudly partners with mission-aligned organizations such as The Lime Foundation and Defining Humanity to maximize community impact.About Homes 4 the HomelessHomes 4 the Homeless is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to pioneering modular housing solutions for individuals and families facing chronic homelessness. Our scalable model integrates safe, dignified housing with wraparound services—including education, vocational training, and community development—creating measurable impact worldwide.In addition to permanent affordable housing initiatives, Homes 4 the Homeless specializes in disaster relief housing and humanitarian housing projects, bringing rapid, sustainable shelter solutions to communities affected by poverty, displacement, and natural disasters.Whether responding to emergencies or building new futures, our commitment remains the same: to deliver hope, dignity, and opportunity through innovative housing strategies.Homes 4 the Homeless is proud to hold a 2025 Candid Platinum Transparency certification, reflecting our ongoing commitment to transparency, accountability, and measurable global impact.

