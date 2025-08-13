Submit Release
Maryland State Police Recover Drugs, Stolen Firearm After Traffic Stop

Maryland State Police News Release

(TOWSON, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a man Tuesday morning in Baltimore County after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs and a stolen firearm.

The accused is identified as Jason Christopher Steptoe, 48, of Baltimore, Maryland. Steptoe is charged with multiple firearm offenses, including felony illegal possession of a firearm. He also faces DUI and several drug and traffic violations. Steptoe is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Shortly after 10 a.m. on August 12, 2025, a trooper from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack stopped a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe for a traffic violation on southbound Interstate 83 at Ruxton Road. According to the preliminary investigation, the trooper detected signs of impairment during the traffic stop and Steptoe was arrested for driving under the influence.

A K-9 scan of the vehicle led to the recovery of a dozen suspected ecstasy pills and a firearm that was reported stolen from Columbus, Ohio, in 2021.

The investigation continues.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

 

