Diamond Scientific CEO Joins National Jiu Jitsu Tournament at 71

COCOA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jiu Jitsu Con International 2025 will be taking place in Las Vegas between Aug. 28-30 and it will be doing so with one very special participant. Ramon Rivera is the 71 year old CEO of Diamond Scientific , a distributor of industrial and environment equipment headquartered in Cocoa, Florida.He began training in Jiu Jitsu after a friend’s recommendation as a way for people of advanced age to stay in shape.For the past couple years, Rivera has been training at the Gracie Barra gym in Rockledge, Florida. In that time, not only has he achieved the rank of Blue Belt, but he has endeavored to become competitive, registering for tournaments while continuing to run his companies.Following a gold medal win in a regional competition in Orlando, Rivera believes he is ready for Las Vegas. “I’ve been training every day. I’m very proud of where I’m at and what I’ve been able to accomplish already. It hasn’t come without its challenges. I have been injured a couple times but this is something I’ve become very passionate about and I told myself a few bumps in the road were not going to stop me.”Rivera says he wholeheartedly echoes the recommendation that first led him to Gracie Barra in the first place. “I’m so happy I was turned onto Jiu Jitsu. I would absolutely recommend it, not just for people my age, but everyone.”Jiu Jitsu Con will be available to stream live on FloGrappling and the FloSports app.Diamond Scientific is your stop for biogas detectors, pumps, accessories and more for clinical research, environmental & hazardous applications. Diamond Systems LLC is a Veteran Administration verified VOSB Certified Company.Our customers and focus includes IVF labs, food, brewery, pharmaceutical sciences, air and water quality researchers, landfill-bio digester applications and safety equipment for toxic gas, national security and personal protection.

