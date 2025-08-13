New York Corrections Department Adopts Innovative Fentanyl Detection Technology From Lightsense

NYC Corrections has bought multiple units of the DrugDetect-F1 to ensure officer safety in a dynamic environment

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lightsense Technology , is a Tucson-based startup focused on new multispectroscopic solutions to improve Public Health & Safety, from the Opioid crisis to Landmine detection, with a distinct focus on ease-of-use and frontline officer safety.“We are proud to announce that the NYC Corrections Department has chosen to purchase our Drug Detect-F1 for use in their jails and security checkpoints. We believe that the Drug Detect-F1’s portability, ease of use, and small footprint makes it the perfect tool for cell searches and Special Operations in a dynamic environment”, noted Lightsense’s VP of Law Enforcement Operations, Lenny Lemer Muñiz, formerly Special Advisor to the Police Commissioner of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) and NY/NJ HIDTA Director.“We are happy to share this initial success in broadening our market focus beyond the important first responder community, now also helping to serve the corrections environment, with fast, simple and inexpensive solutions to further officer safety in those settings as well”, commented Lightsense CEO, Terje Skotheim. “Lightsense’s breakthrough handheld spectroscopy technology, the DrugDetect-F1 , helps law enforcement officers, and our entire law enforcement community, stay safe, while providing a fast, inexpensive, and easy to use high tech tool for quickly identifying powder methamphetamine or fentanyl samples, safely, through plastic wrap or thin, transparent polyethylene bags”.The DrugDetect-F1 (or DDF1) is:• Ultra-Compact - easily clipped onto uniforms, belts, or gear bags;• Durable & Field-Ready -built to withstand harsh environments and daily use, and• Affordable - Designed with public safety budgets in mind to ensure wide accessibility.About Lightsense Technology:Lightsense has developed a groundbreaking multi-spectral technology platform, and miniature high performance low-cost spectroscopic devices, for the rapid and easy detection of certain dangerous substances like fentanyl for law enforcement officers. It provides a compact and cost-effective solution designed to protect law enforcement officers and first responders from accidental exposure to fentanyl, while being the most sensitive fentanyl handheld detector on the market. Fentanyl exposure has become a serious risk for law enforcement across the country, and Lightsense Technology solutions are simple, inexpensive and can help improve officer safety. All Lightsense devices are designed, made & calibrated in the US.About DrugDetect-F1: The DrugDetect-F1 uses revolutionary multi-spectral technology. Operating with high levels of accuracy to detect large or trace amounts of illicit drugs (safely through thin transparent bags). This lightweight point-and-shoot detector can be easily used right in the field. Thus, improving safety and efficiency for Law Enforcement Officers and first responders, while reducing the risk of accidental exposure.For more information about Lightsense products, visit lightsensetechnology.com/products. Or, contact Lightsense’s CMO, Bruce Berkoff at (888) 736-7349, or bberkoff@lightsensetechnology.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.