Lightsense Technology Announces Law Enforcement’s Positive Feedback on it’s Fentanyl Detector, the 'DrugDetect-F1'

Senior Law Enforcement Early Adopters Appreciate DD-F1’s Unique Value Proposition

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lightsense Technology is a Tucson-based startup focused on new multispectroscopic solutions to address major problems in Public Health & Safety, from the Opioid crisis to Landmine detection, and GHG/PFAS detection and optimization for semiconductor manufacturing.We have received various feedback and comments from some early users of our “ DDF1 ” handheld drug detector, designed for speed, ease of use, and maximum safety for law enforcement officers in the field.“We were impressed with the DDF1’s ease of use, portability, and increased safety for our officers. This device has application in the Patrol Division, Crime Scene Unit, Narcotics Unit, and Correctional Facilities. The DDF1 is small enough to fit in the glove compartment and provides a quick, useful, and safe tool for fentanyl and methamphetamine detection with improved officer safety,” said Sheriff James Gannon of the Morris County, New Jersey Sheriff’s Office. Also, Sergeant Daniel Dupont of the Muskogee, Oklahoma Police Department said that the “Drug Detect F1 has been a gamechanger for us. It is safe and user-friendly, providing our officers with a great tool that they can use in the field and in the arrest-processing phase.”“We at Lightsense are focused on making the field detection of fentanyl and methamphetamine quick, simple and safe. We are very pleased to hear positive feedback from our end-users, mainly law enforcement officers, and other first responders. Their safety should be paramount,” said CEO Terje Skotheim. “Our DDF1 provides agencies a reliable, affordable tool that can detect Fentanyl with very high sensitivity and help prevent dangerous exposures to Fentanyl .”About Lightsense Technology:Lightsense has developed a groundbreaking multi-spectral technology platform, and miniature high performance low-cost spectroscopic devices, for the rapid and easy detection of certain dangerous substances like fentanyl for law enforcement officers. It provides a compact and cost-effective solution designed to protect law enforcement officers and first responders from accidental exposure to fentanyl, while being the most sensitive fentanyl handheld detector on the market. Fentanyl exposure has become a serious risk for law enforcement across the country.Lightsense’s new spectroscopy architecture can be used for chemical identification, as well as for monitoring emissions in semiconductor manufacturing for production gases and PFAS & GHG. All Lightsense devices are designed, made & calibrated in the US.For more information, visit www.lightsensetechnology.com , or call 1-888-736-7349

