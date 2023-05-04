Lightsense Technology Demoing Award Winning DrugDetect-F1 at the Border Security Expo, May 10 – 11th , in El Paso, Texas
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lightsense Technology, a pioneer in developing a multi-spectroscopic solution to the intractable problems associated with the opioid crisis, announced today that it will be Demoing its Award Winning DrugDetect-F1 product at the yearly Border Security Expo (BSE), May 10 – 11th in El Paso, Texas, and will be in Booth 203.
The DrugDetect-F1, a “point-and-shoot”, highly accurate and economical drug detection device was designed to help Law Enforcement Officers to deal with today’s difficult and deadly opioid epidemic. This new, cost-effective drug detection device allows Law Enforcement to determine whether a threat is present on a surface in powder form or within a thin transparent packaging, minimizing officer exposure and enabling them to perform their job efficiently and safely.
The recently launched DrugDetect-F1 (DD-F1) handheld optical device for Fentanyl and Methamphetamine detection is reaching key milestones in its rollout. The DD-F1 was recently named “Product of the Year” by FirstResponderTV.org, for its design, ease of use, and benefits to society and first responders. Also, the Walden Group LLC (a well-known forensic science and investigation company), recently issued an independent “instrument validity” assessment report on the DD-F1, showing that the device performed as promised, correctly analyzing multiple samples in their lab and correlating all results to more specific chemical analysis testing by GC/MS. Both this report and the Product-of-the-Year award can be seen on the LightsenseTechnology.com website: (https://lightsensetechnology.com/products/fentanyl-and-methamphetamine-detectors/ ).
“Lightsense’s Award-winning product can help Law Enforcement quickly and safely detect fentanyl in the field. It’s small, lightweight, and simple to operate, just point and shoot (like a flashlight)” noted Bruce Berkoff, CMO of Lightsense. “It can easily fit in your pocket, or glove compartment or in the free pouch we give you to holster it on your belt. We also include a free field “pill crusher” we developed for use with the DD-F1”.
Departments and agencies can learn more through an interview that First Responder-TV conducted with Lightsense at IACP 2022: Lightsense Technology on First Responder-TV, and/or on the Lightsense website, www.lightsensetechnology.com
At this upcoming BSE show, Lightsense can be found at Booth 203, as per this map:
https://bse23.mapyourshow.com/8_0/floorplan/?hallID=A&selectedBooth=203&shareguid=09D6059C-91D8-5E9C-0994883D0BE1FC08
More information can also be found at: https://bse23.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?ExhID=LIGH459
About Lightsense Technology, Inc.
Lightsense has developed a groundbreaking multi-spectral technology platform, a radical new spectroscopy architecture, for chemical, molecular and pathogen identification. Their advanced high-sensitivity mini-spectrometer designs also enable new lightweight and inexpensive handheld devices to support solutions such as for law enforcement organizations, food supply chain, and beyond. These devices can address critical analytical and detection problems in a wide range of large vertical markets in “public health”, such as rapid detection of illicit drugs, rapid screening for viral/bacterial pathogens, and monitoring bacterial pathogens in various parts of the food supply chain. For more information, visit www.lightsensetechnology.com, or call 1-888-736-7349, #701. Also write, info@lightsensetechnology.com. All products are Designed, Made, & Supported in the USA
Bruce Berkoff
