DC Mobility Innovation District Releases Findings on Circuit Pilot Program

Report showcases impact of two-year pilot program on expanding transportation options in Southwest DC

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DC Mobility Innovation District (DC MID), a multi-year project of the Southwest and Capitol Riverfront Business Improvement Districts focused on making communities safer, more sustainable, and more equitable through mobility innovation, today announced the release of its Summary Report on the two-year Circuit Pilot Program.The Program was created with the goal of helping the District advance innovative transportation solutions while ensuring that all residents were equitably served. Circuit was selected as the chosen partner to implement the project due to their electric fleet and adaptability in supporting the DC MID’s goals of improving community outcomes through neighborhood circulation and access and developing a scalable business model and solution.Key takeaways from the report include:- Adults aged 29–35 accounted for the largest share of trips (24%), the second highest group was adults 64 and older, who took 18% of all rides despite making up just 10% of the neighborhood population- 38% of rides were to or from grocery stores, underscoring the role of Circuit in supporting residents’ daily needs- Over 50% of all rides were taken by people living in Southwest and Capitol Riverfront areas, indicating both a hyperlocal use and significance for job access and tourism- More than 400 people enrolled in the RideWell program, offering free rides to individuals receiving public assistance. Collectively, they took over 16,000 rides, representing roughly 20% of all trips during the pilot“This pilot proved that when innovation starts with community needs, the results speak for themselves,” said Mitch LaRosa, Director of the Mobility Innovation District. “We not only moved people—we connected neighbors to jobs, groceries, and opportunities that strengthen Southwest DC.”The DC MID and other community partners are engaged in identifying new funding sources to continue a version of the Circuit service in SW. The DC MID remains committed to advancing innovative mobility solutions in DC and is currently preparing to launch a new pilot focused on curbside management strategies.

