ADOT MVD services now available virtually in Fredonia

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division has opened a virtual MVD office, known as TeleMVD, inside ADOT’s Fredonia Commercial Port of Entry. The TeleMVD station will help local residents and those affected by the Dragon Bravo Fire handle MVD business remotely.

TeleMVD connects with MVD employees located elsewhere, allowing customers to complete dozens of vehicle and driver license services such as credential replacements and registration renewals without having to drive to an MVD office.

“ADOT MVD is very pleased to be able to bring this service to the Fredonia community,” Motor Vehicle Division Director Eric Jorgensen said. “We also know that MVD services are vital to the recovery process for people affected by the Dragon Bravo Fire and hope to be as much assistance as we can for those impacted.”

The customer service station is equipped with computer equipment, a printer/scanner and a payment device so a majority of MVD services can be completed right there.

Customers also can visit azmvdnow.gov, the official service website for the Motor Vehicle Division, to take care of dozens of MVD-related transactions.

Information about full service MVD locations can be found at AZDOT.gov/MVD.