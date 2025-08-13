MDA Seeks Input Before 2026 Legislative Session

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is gathering ideas as the department considers proposals for the 2026 Minnesota legislative session. Farmers, food businesses, and others impacted by food and agriculture systems are invited to share policy and program suggestions.

The MDA is hosting two virtual public input sessions where people can share their ideas directly, in addition to an online form for written submissions open through Wednesday, September 10.

The two sessions will take place on Zoom. Participation is free, but registration is required. The sessions are scheduled for:

The next legislative session begins February 17, 2026, where the MDA may bring forward proposals to change state law. The Governor and Legislature set a two-year budget in the 2025 session and may consider other additions or revisions in the 2026 session.

Information about the MDA’s mission, leadership, and responsibilities is available on our website.

###

Media Contact

Allen Sommerfeld, MDA Communications

651-201-6185

Allen.Sommerfeld@state.mn.us