VISUAL STUDIO MAGAZINE ANNOUNCES THE WINNERS OF 2025 READER’S CHOICE AWARDS

Visual Studio Magazine, a digital publication dedicated to the .NET ecosystem, is proud to announce its 2025 annual Reader's Choice Awards winners.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visual Studio Magazine , a digital publication dedicated to covering the latest developments, tools, trends and tips in the .NET ecosystem and a division of Converge360 , is proud to announce its 2025 annual Reader's Choice Awards winners.Each year, our readers vote for the top paid third-party tools, components and services that enhance Microsoft’s Visual Studio IDE and help streamline .NET development. The results represent the voices of developers on the front lines, those who use these solutions daily to build, ship and maintain world-class software."Now in its 31st year, the Visual Studio Magazine Reader’s Choice Awards continues to showcase the tools and services that developers themselves trust to get the job done," said David Ramel, Editor in Chief of Visual Studio Magazine. "In a rapidly evolving tech landscape where AI, cloud and mobile reshape how we work, our readers have once again delivered a ground-level view of what really works in day-to-day development. These awards remain a valuable, crowd-sourced pulse check on the solutions that matter most to those building the future."This year, readers cast their votes across 43 categories, selecting from hundreds of products. The top three vote-getters in each category earned Gold, Silver and Bronze honors.The list of winners can be viewed below and at https://visualstudiomagazine.com/microsites/readers-choice-awards/2025/home.aspx 2025 WinnersComponent Suite: Desktop (WinForms, WPF)Gold: DevExpress Universal SubscriptionSilver: MindFusion WinForms PackBronze: MindFusion WPF PackComponent Suite: Web (ASP.NET, HTML5, JavaScript, XAML)Gold: DevExpress DXperience SubscriptionSilver: Kendo UIBronze: Syncfusion Essential Studio for ASP.NET Core and MVCComponent Suite: Cross-Platform (Windows, Mac, Linux, etc.)Gold: DevExpress DevExtreme SubscriptionSilver: Gizmox Pro Studio .NETHTML5 + MobileBronze: Telerik UI for MAUIComponent: Grid and SpreadsheetGold: DevExpress Grid ControlSilver: Telerik Kendo UI for Angular Data GridBronze: MindFusion WinForms PackComponent: Chart, Gauge, Graph and FlowGold: combit List & LabelSilver: DevExpress Chart ControlBronze: Telerik KendoReact ChartsComponent: Imaging, Image Processing and DrawingGold: LEADTOOLS ImagingSilver: Telerik UI for WPF ImageEditorBronze: (TIE) Aspose.ImagingBronze: (TIE) Document Solutions for ImagingComponent: Mapping/GISGold: DevExpress Map ControlSilver: ArcGIS Maps SDK for .NET (formerly known as ArcGIS Runtime SDK for .NET)Bronze: (TIE) Syncfusion Maps ControlBronze: (TIE) Telerik UI for ASP.NET Core MapComponent: Text, OCR, Scanning & BarcodeGold: DevExpress Rich Text EditorSilver: ComponentOne Studio WinFormsBronze: LEADTOOLS Forms Recognition and Processing SDK LibrariesComponent: UI, Toolbar, Menu, RibbonGold: DevExpress Ribbon, Toolbars and MenusSilver: Telerik UI for WinForms RibbonBarBronze: Nevron NOV UI for .NETComponent: Multi-Document ProcessingGold: DevExpress Office File API for .NETSilver: Aspose.TotalBronze: Syncfusion File-Format librariesBlazor Components and ToolsGold: DevExpress Blazor UISilver: MESCIUS (formerly GrapeCity) ComponentOneBronze: (TIE) Infragistics Ignite UI for BlazorBronze: (TIE) Telerik UI for BlazorSoftware Design, Frameworks, and Modeling ToolsGold: DevExpress XAFSilver: PostSharp UltimateBronze: Altova UModelPerformance, Profiling, and Debugging ToolsGold: Redgate .NET Developer BundleSilver: JetBrains dotTraceBronze: SQL Diagnostic ManagerGeneral Development Tools (includes IDEs)Gold: JetBrains ReSharperSilver: PostmanBronze: Visual WebGui DevToolsCollaboration, Project Management and Agile SolutionsGold: Atlassian BitbucketSilver: JetBrains TeamCityBronze: VisualSVNALM, SCM and Requirements ManagementGold: VisualSVN ServerSilver: Micro Focus AtlasBronze: Micro Focus StarTeamBI, Business Desktop Deployment (BDD) & BI Development StudioGold: DevExpress BI DashboardSilver: MindFusion WinForms PackBronze: Bold BI by SyncfusionBug, Defect and Feature TrackingGold: Atlassian JIRASilver: Countersoft GeminiBronze: Redgate .NET Developer BundleSoftware ArchitectureGold: LucidSilver: Visual ParadigmBronze: NDependSoftware Testing and Quality AssuranceGold: PostmanSilver: DevExpress TestCafe StudioBronze: Ranorex StudioFTP, Email and Network ConnectivityGold: Aspose.EmailSilver: SolarWinds Serv-U File Transfer Protocol ServerBronze: Catalyst Development SocketTools .NET EditionReporting, Analysis and VisualizationGold: combit List & LabelSilver: DevExpress ReportingBronze: Mindfusion ASP.NET Diagram ControlDatabases, Data Development and ModelingGold: SQL Toolbelt EssentialsSilver: DevExpress XPOBronze: Neon PostgreSQL for .NETSharePoint Components and ToolingGold: ArcGIS for SharePointSilver: Nevron SharePoint VisionBronze: Bamboo Project Management SuitePDF and Print/Preview Components and ToolsGold: DevExpress PDF ViewerSilver: Aspose.PDFBronze: MESCIUS (formerly GrapeCity) Document Solutions for PDFMobile Development Tools and FrameworksGold: DevExpress MAUI & Xamarin UISilver: Gizmox Express Studio .NETHTML5 + MobileBronze: Gizmox Pro Studio .NETHTML5 + MobileMiddleware, SOA and Server-Based ToolsGold: JSON Essentials for COM/ActiveXSilver: (TIE) Diagrid Dapr Developer ToolsSilver: (TIE) MESCIUS (formerly GrapeCity) Document SolutionsBronze: ComponentSpace SAML SuiteInternet of ThingsGold: GHI Electronics SITCore - .NET C# on a ChipSilver: /n software IPWorksBronze: Node-REDWeb Design & Development Tools and FrameworksGold: DevExpress React ComponentsSilver: NGINX PlusBronze: Infragistics UltimateProductivity ToolsGold: DevExpress CodeRush for Visual StudioSilver: SmartBear ReadyAPIBronze: Infragistics App BuilderContent Management SystemsGold: Optimizely CMSSilver: Kentico CMSBronze: UmbracoCloud Development ToolsGold: VMware vCloud SuiteSilver: CloudMonixBronze: Pro Studio WINWEBSecurity & Copy ProtectionGold: DevExpress .NET App Security Library & Web API ServiceSilver: Atlassian CompassBronze: NdependInstallation, Setup & Deployment ToolsGold: Redgate FlywaySilver: Octopus DeployBronze: InstallAware for Windows InstallerParallel and Multicore Development ToolsGold: Intel Parallel Studio XESilver: PostSharp ThreadingBronze: Imperas M*SDK Advanced Multicore SDKWeb HostingGold: GoDaddySilver: BluehostBronze: (TIE) Everleap ASP.NET Cloud HostingBronze: (TIE) myASP.NETHelp AuthoringGold: Adobe RoboHelpSilver: HelpScribbleBronze: Divcom Software HelpSmithDevOpsGold: PostmanSilver: DynatraceBronze: Micro Focus Enterprise Developer for VIsual Studio on AzureDeveloper Training ResourcesGold: PluralsightSilver: LinkedIn LearningBronze: CourseraSpecialized Search EnginesGold: ElasticsearchSilver: dtSearch EngineContainers & DockerGold: Docker Development ToolsSilver: Red Hat Container Development KitBronze: Google Kubernetes EngineAI/Cognitive Services/Machine LearningGold: Bold BI by SyncfusionSilver: Cohere.NETBronze: (TIE) ABBYY FineReader EngineBronze: (TIE) MantiumSoftware Development Service ProvidersGold: jQWidgets Smart UISilver: Telerik App Development ServicesBronze: Vulcan.NETInformation on the 2026 Reader’s Choice Awards will be available at visualstudiomagazine.com next year.###About Converge360For more than two decades, our readers have trusted our B2B industry insights and expert editorial voice in the areas of education, enterprise IT and development, safety, security and the channel. We bring our clients top-quality programs tailored to meet the nuanced needs of their businesses and connect them with the high-level, experienced professionals they want to reach.About Visual Studio MagazineVisual Studio Magazine is focused on providing developers with news and changes to the .NET-centric development space and timely and practical real-world solutions to problems that have a direct impact on their company’s bottom line.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.