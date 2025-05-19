Justice AV Solutions (JAVS) Unveils First Full 4K AV System Installation in Kaua‘i County Council Chambers

The Kaua'i County Council Chambers new 4K system

The Kaua‘i Council Chambers is now equipped with an advanced AV system. Our JAVS AXIO mixer and JM-24 microphones ensure audio clarity, while the 4K video provides unmatched detail and realism.” — Tim Kiefer, National Operations Director, JAVS

KAUA'I, HI, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Justice AV Solutions (JAVS), a leading innovator in digital audio-visual recording and automation systems for courtrooms and government agencies, has successfully completed its first full 4K AV system installation in the Kaua‘i County Hawaii Council Chambers. This groundbreaking installation marks a major leap forward in public meeting accessibility, audio clarity, and video resolution for the County of Kaua‘i—and for JAVS.Replacing a reliable but aging standard-definition system, the new installation showcases JAVS’ state-of-the-art AXIO audio mixer, JM-24 microphones, and SmartAmp amplifier—delivering the most precise and intelligible sound experience available today, combined with vivid, ultra-high-definition 4K video quality.The County of Kaua‘i has long trusted JAVS with its courtroom and government AV needs, relying on an older SD solution that provided dependable performance for over a decade. With this upgrade, the county brings its public meeting capabilities into the modern era, ensuring better transparency, participation, and accessibility.Live streams and replays of the council meetings can be viewed here - https://kauai.granicus.com/player/clip/2849?view_id=2&redirect=true “Working with JAVS has been amazing,” said Nyree Norman, Information Technology Specialist for the County of Kaua‘i. “Our old system served us well, but this new installation is a game changer. The sound is incredibly clear, and the 4K video quality has completely transformed how our meetings are recorded and shared. We’re proud to continue our partnership with JAVS—an organization that truly understands government AV needs and delivers on every promise.”All aspects of the Kaua‘i installation were managed and executed by JAVS-certified professionals, ensuring expert craftsmanship, seamless integration, and full compliance with government and accessibility standards. JAVS also provides comprehensive training and ongoing support, empowering local staff to operate the system with confidence and efficiency.“This is a huge milestone for our team,” said Tim Kiefer, National Operations Director at JAVS. “The Kaua‘i Council Chambers is now equipped with one of the most advanced AV systems in any government meeting space in the country. The combination of our AXIO mixer and JM-24 microphones ensures that every word is captured with stunning clarity, while the 4K video feeds provide unmatched detail and realism for both in-room participants and remote viewers.”JAVS brings more than 40 years of experience to the table, having completed AV installations in over 10,000 courtrooms and public sector meeting spaces across the United States and internationally. This 4K install reflects the company’s continuous commitment to innovation, excellence, and service in civic technology.“We don’t just install hardware—we build lasting partnerships with public agencies to support open government and justice,” added Kiefer. “And we’re just getting started.”________________________________________For more information about the new 4K AV system, including product details on the AXIO mixer, JM-24 microphones, and SmartAmp amplifier, visit www.javs.com ________________________________________About Justice AV Solutions (JAVS):Justice AV Solutions is a Louisville-based leader in NextGen digital audio-video recording systems, specializing in courtrooms, council chambers, and other government facilities. JAVS' mission is to enhance the accessibility and efficiency of justice and public meetings by delivering reliable, cutting-edge AI driven AV solutions.

