OTT Studio Selects Amagi Ads Plus for Exclusive Monetization of Its CTV Inventory, Extending a Long-Standing Relationship

The agreement allows Amagi to bring key metadata and sales expertise to inventory from OTT Studio's 20M AVOD app install base & widely distributed FAST channels

Our work with OTT Studio underscores the value and growing importance of aligning monetization with platform architecture and audience experience.” — Srinivasan KA, Co-founder and President – Global Business, Amagi

NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amagi, a cloud-based SaaS technology solutions provider for broadcast and streaming TV, today announced that OTT Studio has selected Amagi ADS PLUS as its exclusive monetization partner for its Connected TV (CTV) ad inventory. This partnership spans OTT Studio’s growing portfolio of FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) channels and its major entertainment apps, including Free Movies Plus, Christmas Plus, and others.

OTT Studio has a vast footprint with several app installs across top CTV platforms. Their FAST channels and content are also widely distributed across all major aggregators. Featuring many thousands of blockbuster movies and hit TV Series, OTT Studio’s inventory is prime for advertisers looking to run against premium brand-safe content. Amagi’s deep integration into OTT Studio’s infrastructure intends to make it the ideal partner to activate monetization using upstream metadata, audience signals, and channel context, unlocking smarter, more targeted advertising across platforms.

Srinivasan KA, Co-founder and President – Global Business, said, “FAST channels and CTV apps are struggling to drive ad revenues and to stand out with advertisers amongst a long list of content choices. Our work with OTT Studio underscores the value and growing importance of aligning monetization with platform architecture and audience experience. By leveraging ADS PLUS across their full CTV portfolio, OTT Studio is integrating monetization into the core of its content and distribution strategy — using data, delivery context, and scale to drive ad experience without potentially compromising on user experience.”

Amagi ADS PLUS is a premium CTV marketplace for advertisers that connects television networks, content owners, video platforms, and advertisers. This marketplace is a comprehensive solution that helps advertisers reach streaming audiences effectively while giving television networks control and transparency, enabling revenue growth. It combines data, delivery, and monetization on a single platform. Amagi ADS PLUS connects advertisers to premium ad inventory across a wide range of content, such as news, sports, and entertainment, which is available on worldwide streaming platforms. With context-aware advertising enabled by advanced data and AI, advertisers can place impactful ads that match the content and their audience's interests.

“As we scale our portfolio of FAST channels and streaming apps, it has become increasingly important to align monetization with the core infrastructure of our operations. Amagi’s platform already powers much of our content delivery, which makes it a logical partner to extend into monetization. Their ability to activate metadata-rich ad inventory with operational efficiency gives us the flexibility to grow while maintaining control over both revenue and viewer experience,” James Patrick, Co-Founder of OTT Studio, said.

OTT Studio has been a long-standing customer of Amagi’s cloud-based SaaS solutions, using its platform and products to manage playout, delivery, and operations across a large portfolio of FAST channels and streaming apps. Given this deep integration, extending the relationship to include end-to-end monetization through Amagi ADS PLUS is a natural next step as the monetization strategy becomes both more targeted and operationally efficient.

# END #

About OTT Studio:

OTT Studio is a leading publisher of FAST channels and AVOD apps. Their owned and operated CTV apps that boast over 20 million organic installs, and their corresponding FAST channels stream millions of hours a month, reaching the vast majority of FAST platforms. Possessing one of the most robust ad-supported content libraries on OTT and significant technology partnerships, OTT Studio is the premier partner for maximizing the reach and revenue of content and brands across all streaming destinations.

About Amagi:

Amagi is an AI-enabled industry cloud platform built for the new video economy, helping media companies modernize operations, unify streaming and broadcast workflows, and drive advanced monetization. From live remote production and real-time ad decisioning to automated playout and global content syndication. We operate a dynamic content and advertising marketplace and offer fully managed broadcast services that ensure 24/7 reliability and compliance.

Trusted by 45% of the Top 50 listed media and entertainment companies globally, Amagi powers over 7,000 channel deliveries across 300+ content distributors, processing 500K+ hours of content and generating 26 billion+ monetized ad impressions. Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, with an 850+ member global team across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Amagi is redefining how media is created, distributed, and monetized—intelligently and globally.

*The data above is as of March 31, 2025



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.