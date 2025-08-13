Main Street Economics Founder Les Rubin to Join Tampa Bay Times Social Security Panel Discussion

Economic Education for the American Public Leslie A. Rubin, Founder and President, Main Street Economics

Will Offer Perspective on Social Security’s Future While Addressing Broader Fiscal Challenges

Social Security is a promise that Americans have counted on for generations. Preserving it requires honest discussion, practical solutions, tough choices, and willingness to work beyond politics.” — Les Rubin

TAMPA , FL, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Main Street Economics, an independent, nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to educating Americans about the nation’s debt crisis, announced today that its founder and president, Les Rubin, will participate in a high-profile panel discussion hosted by The Tampa Bay Times and AARP Florida as part of the “ Securing the Future: Social Security at 90 ” event on Thursday, August 14, in Tampa, Florida.The panel will bring together experts to discuss the history, current challenges, and future of Social Security. Rubin will contribute to the conversation by sharing his perspective on how we can fix the broken Social Security system by privatizing it. In his book, The Greatest Ponzi Scheme on Earth , co-authored with economist Dan Mitchell, he outlines a conceptual method to do that over 20 years while maintaining current benefits. This is part of the book’s broader approach to solve the major fiscal challenges for the United States, including the national debt.“Social Security is a critical lifeline for millions of seniors, and its future depends on our ability to address both program-specific and broader fiscal issues in a responsible way,” Rubin said. “While my focus will be on Social Security, it’s important to keep in mind that this is only a part of the larger economic issues we face.”Rubin will emphasize the urgent needs to engage the American people, develop actionable reforms to stabilize the debt-to-GDP ratio, and secure the long-term solvency of Social Security and other critical programs.While Rubin’s participation in the panel will center on Social Security his work with Main Street Economics focuses more broadly on promoting economic literacy and encouraging public engagement on the nation’s fiscal challenges. The nonprofit organization works to explain complex economic and budget issues in clear, accessible language and to encourage citizens to advocate for solutions that protect future generations.“We are grateful for the opportunity to be part of these important conversations. Economic literacy is the foundation for real change, and the American people, not politicians, are the key to solving this crisis,” Rubin said. “Social Security is a promise that Americans have counted on for generations. Preserving it requires honest discussion, practical solutions, tough choices, and the willingness to work together across political differences.”About Main Street EconomicsMain Street Economics was formed to provide Economic Education for the American public. We focus on explaining the fiscal problems we face and basic economics in easy-to-understand language by laymen for laymen without formal education in economics. For more information on Main Street Economics and its initiatives, please visit https://www.mainstreeteconomics.org/ and follow on X at @MainStreetEco.To schedule an interview with Les Rubin, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com.

