Rocky Mountain Mechanical Scales Up in Step with Utah’s Growth: New Projects, New Website, New Jobs

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rocky Mountain Mechanical (RMM), a leading commercial HVAC, plumbing, and controls provider serving the state of Utah, is entering the second half of 2025 with strong momentum. The company has launched a new website and is expanding its workforce to meet growing demand, including a newly awarded contract to support the development of a large food processing facility in the region.To meet project requirements and sustain its continued growth, RMM is actively looking to add up to 10 team members over the next two months. These new positions span field and support roles and reflect the company’s long-term investment in skilled trades and operational excellence. “The second half of 2025 is shaping up to be one of our strongest yet,” said Chad Heward, President at Rocky Mountain Mechanical. “We’re building the right team to meet the needs of a growing Utah—and our new website tells that story clearly and confidently.”The redesigned website highlights RMM’s full-service capabilities in HVAC, plumbing, and controls, as well as its advanced use of BIM, retrofit design, and energy-efficient technologies. The site also reflects the company’s integration into the Modigent platform, giving clients and job seekers a clearer look at the national support behind RMM’s locally rooted operations. New features include project showcases, 24/7 service options, and expanded hiring information for those looking to join a growing team with a strong culture of mentorship and advancement.RMM’s growth mirrors statewide trends. Utah continues to lead the nation in economic and population growth, with a 4.5% increase in GDP last year and more than 50,000 new residents added in 2024 alone. Rising investment in education, healthcare, manufacturing, and infrastructure is fueling demand for mechanical expertise—and RMM is positioning itself to deliver.“Rocky Mountain Mechanical reflects the kind of growth we’re seeing across the Modigent family—smart expansion, local leadership, and a strong commitment to service,” said Scott Meeker, Chief Operating Officer at Modigent. “They’re building on decades of trust while embracing new tools and opportunities to serve a rapidly growing market.”For more information or to explore career opportunities, visit https://rockymtnmech.com/ ###About Rocky Mountain MechanicalRocky Mountain Mechanical has served Utah since 1986, providing commercial HVAC, plumbing, and controls solutions—including 24/7 service—across healthcare, education, tech, industrial, and commercial sectors. Based in Salt Lake City and now part of the Modigent platform, RMM brings local leadership and craftsmanship to a national network of mechanical innovation. https://rockymtnmech.com/ About ModigentHeadquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Modigent drives innovation and growth nationwide with next-generation infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions. Operating coast-to-coast with a portfolio of specialized brands in HVAC, plumbing, and controls systems, Modigent is known for its commitment to service, collaboration, and integrity. Explore Modigent’s offerings, locations, and career opportunities at https://modigent.com

