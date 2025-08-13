Submit Release
High level of understanding, agreement between Serbia, Austria

President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić stated today that a high level of understanding and agreement on the mutual positions of Serbia and Austria was achieved in a conversation with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker, assessing that the two countries are connected by good and friendly relations, which are being advanced through joint efforts.

