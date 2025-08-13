High level of understanding, agreement between Serbia, Austria

President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić stated today that a high level of understanding and agreement on the mutual positions of Serbia and Austria was achieved in a conversation with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker, assessing that the two countries are connected by good and friendly relations, which are being advanced through joint efforts.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.