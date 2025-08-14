Submit Release
Florida Angels Launch to Fuel Florida’s Next Wave of Alpha Entrepreneurs

Florida Angels launches to unite investors, innovators & alpha entrepreneurs, fueling Central Florida’s growth, innovation, and community impact.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Central Florida’s entrepreneurial landscape is shifting into high gear with the launch of Florida Angels, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to uniting visionary investors, alpha entrepreneurs, and game-changing ideas to strengthen the region’s economic future and community impact.

At Florida Angels, passion has purpose — to shape the future. With a mission to unlock opportunity and accelerate innovation, the organization is positioning Central Florida as a recognized leader in the global economy while keeping philanthropy at the heart of its mission.

The mission is two-fold:

Powering Central Florida’s Innovation Engine — building a vibrant community where bold ideas meet bold opportunities. By connecting visionary business leaders with experienced investors and mentors, Florida Angels fuels companies that redefine industries, create jobs, and strengthen the region’s long-term economic resilience.

Empowering Veteran Entrepreneurs — honoring the determination and discipline of U.S. military veterans by connecting them with mentorship, funding opportunities, and a powerful network to help grow their businesses.

Through exclusive events such as the Angels & Alphas Pitch Competitions and Alpha Entrepreneur Bootcamps, Florida Angels brings together members, community leaders, and portfolio organizations to collaborate, share expertise, and spark new growth opportunities.

Wholly owned and established through a philanthropic donation from Capital Q Ventures Inc., Florida Angels goes beyond funding — providing portfolio organizations with high-level strategic advisory support designed to accelerate growth, strengthen leadership, and position them as market leaders in their fields.

About the Florida Angels
Florida Angels is Central Florida’s premier nonprofit network of accredited investors and mentors, dedicated to fueling innovation and empowering veteran entrepreneurs. Working exclusively with a curated portfolio, the organization provides capital, mentorship, and strategic guidance to help companies scale and succeed. Through events, community, and the philanthropic backing of Capital Q Ventures Inc., and other associated donors and sponsors Florida Angels is building a lasting legacy of business leadership, charitable impact, and economic growth in Florida and beyond.

For more information, visit the Florida Angels here.

Investor Relations
Capital Q Ventures Inc.
+1 407-307-2277 ext. 302
